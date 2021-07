The Freddie Mac fixed rate for a 30-year loan dropped for the fourth consecutive week, with a noticeable 10 basis point slide to 2.78%. Investors reacted to the mild chaos spurred by Monday’s plunge in equity markets, due to concerns about resurgent Delta-variant COVID cases slamming the brakes on the economic recovery, and the Federal Reserve’s lukewarm approach to rising inflation. Financial markets experienced wild swings this week, with a steep drop on Monday followed by a rally in the ensuing days, which shows that we are in a transitional period and investors are seeking an elusive sense of certainty. In brief, we expect to see volatility in interest rates until there is more clarity from the Fed and less danger from COVID to business activity.