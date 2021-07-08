Cancel
Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro & Premier Road Modern GR Colorways

Highsnobiety
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice: $180 (Zig 3D Storm Hydro) and $200 (Premier Road Modern) What We’re Saying: Reebok's new lifestyle models have taken the sneaker world by storm in recent months (no pun intended), as the Zig 3D Storm Hydro and Premier Road Modern are poised to be brand-favorites for years to come. For those awaiting an opportunity to land the coveted sneakers, you're in luck — new general release colorways of each silhouette have just been made available on Reebok.com and at select Reebok stores.

www.highsnobiety.com

Apparelhypebeast.com

Edo-Kiriko Patterns Arrive On This New Reebok Instapump Fury Colorway

Throughout his time on Earth, Steven Smith has designed many a compelling footwear silhouette, and one that has will forever hold a special place in history is the for its sleek look and unique technology is the Reebok Instapump Fury. The model has seen plenty of action throughout the course of 2021 thus far, and now it’s delving into the world of Japanese Edo-Kiriko — a traditional form of glass cutting — for its latest act.
ApparelHighsnobiety

APL Streamline: Official Images & Release Information

Buy: Online and in-store at Athletic Propulsion Labs, as well as select retailers such as Nordstrom. What We’re Saying: Athletic Propulsion Labs may not be a household name when compared to brands such as adidas, Nike, and PUMA, but the sportswear company is one of the fastest-growing brands in the performance space.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Reebok's ZX Fury "A-ZX" Series Continues With an adidas ZX 8000 "Light Aqua" Inspired Colorway

It’s been confirmed that Reebok will soon no longer be under the adidas umbrella, but while the two brands remain linked to each other, both have intentions of continuing efforts of releasing crossover products together. The next act from both parties entails them continuing the Reebok‘s ZX Fury “A-ZX” Series with a fresh take of the Reebok Instapump Fury that has been reworked to mimic the aesthetic of the OG adidas ZX 8000 “Light Aqua”.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

HANON x Diadora N9000 "Pictish Warrior": Images & Release Info

Release Date: Online raffle is from July 9 to July 16. Price: £180 (approximately $250) What We’re Saying: It's been seven years since HANON began collaborating with Diadora, and the retailer continues to deliver captivating designs like the "Alternative Route" N9000 from early 2021. A followup to the 30th anniversary N9000 project, Diadora is back with yet another take on the '90s runner, this time paying homage to an ancient tribe and early settlers of what is now Scotland, known as the Picts.
Aerospace & DefenseSole Collector

First Look at Drake's Upcoming Nike Air Force 1

As expected, Drake is set to release his own version of the Nike Air Force 1 soon. First reported around this time last year, a first look at the sneakers has now surfaced. Images of the pair were shared by @ovrnundr.io and @levibentlee on Instagram. The theme of the sneakers appears to coincide with Drake’s upcoming Certified Lover Boy album. They feature a white leather upper in the same vein as the timeless all-white colorway, but swap the midsole’s usual “AIR” hit with a cursive script reading “Love you forever” along with the addition of heart molding at the toe in place of the AF1’s traditional star traction pattern.
ApparelHighsnobiety

visvim Sport Collection Lookbook Release Date Info

Key Pieces: The wool basics are crucial to the visvim Sport collection but the lightweight GORE-TEX SHAKEDRY pullover jacket, tonal black FKT Runner sneakers, and branded gym bag lend extra weight to the affair. Buy: visvim's site and flagship stores from July 17. Editor's Notes: visvim founder Hiroki Nakamura's detail-obsessed...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-QUANTUM LEVITRAC Release

Editor's Notes: It's almost cliche to describe Kiko Kostadinov's ongoing work with ASICS as "futuristic" but sometimes simplest descriptors are the best. Kostadinov's latest effort, revealed through his Instagram Stories, is a truly space-age design, one that wouldn't be out of place onboard Jef Bezos' spaceship as it blasts into orbit. Meet the ASICS GEL-QUANTUM LEVITRAC, a sneaker informed entirely by Kostadinov's next-gen design cues.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

18 East Drop Thirty-Two Collection Lookbook

Key Pieces: The Slow Fidelity Water-Repellent Ripstop three-piece collection, created using block-printed cotton ripstop overlayed with a lightweight nylon ripstop layer. When the pieces get wet or exposed to rain, the upper layer becomes sheer and reveals the printed fabric on the inside. Release Date: Friday, July 16th at 11...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Shop the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574 Here

New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio is a real stroke of genius. The experimental arm, which runs parallel to the brand’s regular output, gives New Balance a chance to seriously diversify its offering. Normally, designs out of the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio are subtle subversions of classic designs, but there’s absolutely nothing normal about the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Tod's Factory x Hender Scheme Collab First Look Info

Like its peers at Armani, Loro Piana, Ferragamo, and Missoni, Tod's is the kind of luxury label that (subtly) screams "Italian luxury." Sure, all of these companies make bank on statement pieces like branded tees, accessories, and kicks but the Italians also cater to old and new money clientele seeking something more tasteful by offering exquisitely crafted (and expensive) ready-to-wear and accessories.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

MISTERGENTLEMAN x G-SHOCK DW-5600e Release Date

Buy: MISTERGENTLEMAN, THE CONTEMPORARY FIX, and ZOZOTOWN from July 22. Editor's Notes: It's hard to believe that influential Tokyo-based streetwear brand MISTERGENTLEMAN has never done a G-SHOCK collab. The long-running label has done partnerships with plenty of other brands, like bagmaker Outdoor Products and quirky shoemaker SAKIAS, but a tie-up with the influential watch label eluded MISTERGENTLEMAN, until now. For their first joint effort, the two companies have served up a suitably low-key timepiece rooted in MISTERGENTLEMAN's inimitable design cues — this one's for the heads.
Apparelptownmedia.com

Third Winterized Air Max 90 Appears in Black

As we move slowly but surely into Autumn and Winter, Nike is preparing us for the treacherous weather ahead. Now the third colorway for the silhouette — as well as the accompanying collection of Air Max 97s — this Air Max 90 is the latest semi-winterized effort from the Swoosh, and what better way to do up a sneaker for the stormy seasons than in ominous black.
ApparelHighsnobiety

These $1 Million Track Spikes Are From Before Nike Was Nike

Later this month, Sotheby’s will be hosting an auction dedicated to the rarest pieces of Olympic history, coinciding with the Tokyo Olympics. Headlining the 50-plus lot assortment is a pair of track spikes handmade by Nike co-founder, Bill Bowerman. One of a handful of pairs known to exist, the shoes are expected to fetch anywhere between $800,000 and $1,200,000.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Youth of Paris x adidas Campus 80s: First Look & Info

Alex Lopez's neon-tinged aesthetic is on full display in Youth of Paris' new collaboration with adidas. Debuted this week by the man himself, we see the burgeoning French brand reimagining one of adidas' more iconic silhouettes in the Campus 80s through a DIY lens. The black pair arrives with a...
ApparelHighsnobiety

The 17 Best Sneaker Websites to Buy Your Kicks in 2021

The internet revolutionized and forever changed consumer behavior by giving customers an easy, stress-free way to browse and buy products from the comfort of their own home. The same goes for buying sneakers. While there are certainly still those old-school OGs that prefer going into physical stores to buy kicks, the majority of people prefer to shop on sneaker sites.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Shop Our Top Picks from Jacquemus SS21

Launched in 2009, Jacquemus is the brainchild of self-taught designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. At 19 years old, the French designer founded the label in honor of his late mother. Defined by breezy cuts, workwear influences, and a heavy dose of Southern-French nonchalance, the label has grown to become one of the leading names in luxury fashion.
MusicHighsnobiety

Off-White™ x Pioneer DDJ-1000 Controller, Clothing Collab

Buy: Off-White™, Farfetch, and select Off-White™ flagships already offer the apparel; the DDJ-1000-OW controller will debut globally in limited numbers via Pioneer DJ. Editor's Notes: Virgil Abloh is a man of many talents, having explored the realms of fine art, architecture, industrial design, and (duh) fashion within the past decade alone. Often, he hybridizes his creative interests, dropping merch at his art exhibits or creating "sculptural" utilities. Throughout it all, music plays a pivotal role, made especially clear by his partnerships with Pioneer DJ.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Shop the 10 Best LEGO x adidas Products Here

The latest news in the world of unlikely collaborations: LEGO x adidas. You’d be forgiven for thinking that the two brands have absolutely nothing in common, but who cares about that anymore? Brands know no bounds now, which makes our life much more exciting because collaborations like LEGO x adidas are a possibility. What’s more, this isn’t the first time that the giants have partnered up, so we knew from the beginning that the collection would be a winner.
ApparelHighsnobiety

adidas x Prada Luna Rossa 21 Gray: Exclusive Release Information

Following the initial white colorway of the Luna Rossa ’21, Highsnobiety has teamed up with Prada and adidas to release just 200 pairs of a gray performance version that kicks things up a notch. Whereas the launch colorway featured slight differences to the official team-worn pair, the version Highsnobiety Shop will exclusively be carrying are the same shoes that Max Sirena and his Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team wear on their iconic boat. Think of it as a PE version of the adidas x Prada Luna Rossa ’21.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

UNDERCOVER x Nike Dunk High 1985 "Gym Red": Images & Release Info

What We’re Saying: UNDERCOVER isn't slowing down following the recent release of its ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 collaboration. Jun Takahashi and company are already back alongside the Swoosh for another joint effort spotlighting a court classic in the Dunk High 1985. Offered in "Gym Red," the collaborative pair is slated to release at the end of the month on July 28 through Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

