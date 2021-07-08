Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

Video calling platforms like Google Duo and Google Meet have become a fundamental part of the new normal. There are many tips and tricks that you can use to enhance your Meet and Duo user experience. One really helpful tip is to turn on captions so that you don't miss anything that was said or those with hearing impediments. Google Duo users can only enable captions for audio or video messages whereas Google Meet users can turn them on for real-time audio and video meetings. If you use these platforms on your Android phone and wondered how to enable captions in Google Duo and Google Meet on your Android phone, we'll teach you how in this guide.