Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

By Ryne Hager
androidpolice.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a miracle your Jelly Bean phone still works, but Google's gonna change that. If you're still using an Android phone from the first half of the last decade, it might be time to upgrade. If not for all the many already-obvious reasons, then for one more today: Google has just discontinued Play Services updates for all phones running Android 4.1-4.3 Jelly Bean after August 2021. As part of the news, Google has also revealed that Jelly Bean phones now account for less than 1% of active devices as of July 2021.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Jelly Bean#Android Os#Google I O#Android Phone#Play Services#Pie#Xda Developers#Nougat#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome continues to dominate the web browser market with more than two billion users worldwide. The flipside is it also dominates the attention of hackers causing Google to issue its third urgent upgrade warning in a month. In an official blog post, Google revealed that a new ‘zero-day’ exploit...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to take a screenshot on Android

Knowing how to take a screenshot on Android seems simple enough, but it's more complex than you'd think. With so many phone makers using Android, each one has slightly different methods of capturing what's on screen. Fortunately, a lot of these methods overlap. Many of these are simple button combinations...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Verizon is also switching to Android Messages as default for RCS

Beginning next year, Verizon will join AT&T and T-Mobile in preloading Android Messages as the default texting app on all Android phones it sells. It’s the final step for making RCS Chat — the next-gen standard designed to replace SMS — the default experience for Android. In the US, that only leaves one large cohort that will not use RCS as a default SMS replacement: iPhone users.
Cell Phonesandroidpolice.com

Google extends Material You's dynamic app icon themes to more of its apps in Android 12 Beta 3

This story was originally published . Android 12 Beta 2 first introduced monochrome icons for Google apps based on your wallpaper's colors, much like other interface elements as part of Material You or Monet. Beta 3 expands on these capabilities. It's the first release of Android 12 that introduces a user-facing toggle to turn on or off these themed icons in the Wallpaper & style app, and while it's at it, it's adding a ton more Google apps to the list of supported icons.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Check Battery Health on Android

This article teaches you how to check the battery health on your Android smartphone, as well as how to detect if the battery is deteriorating and what to do next. If you want to check your phone battery's health, it's pretty simple to see basic information such as how much battery life remains and other statistics. Here's where to look.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Chrome 92 released for iOS, Android, Beta beyond desktop

A new version of the Google Chrome web browser is available for Android devices and iOS devices as of this week. If you’re using a mobile device right now without the latest version of Chrome, you’ll see the Chrome 92 release available in your device’s app store in the very near future. Depending on the device you have, you may have a Beta version available, too.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

"Backup by Google One" Is Google's New Unified Android Backup System

Google is silently improving and rebranding the Android backup system. Dubbed "Backup by Google One," the new backup client comes under the Google One branding umbrella and offers some notable enhancements over the existing Android backup system when it comes to managing backups. Google is rolling out the new backup...
RecipesAndroid Central

How to enable captions in Google Duo and Google Meet on your Android phone

Video calling platforms like Google Duo and Google Meet have become a fundamental part of the new normal. There are many tips and tricks that you can use to enhance your Meet and Duo user experience. One really helpful tip is to turn on captions so that you don't miss anything that was said or those with hearing impediments. Google Duo users can only enable captions for audio or video messages whereas Google Meet users can turn them on for real-time audio and video meetings. If you use these platforms on your Android phone and wondered how to enable captions in Google Duo and Google Meet on your Android phone, we'll teach you how in this guide.
Technologythurrott.com

Google Releases Chrome 92

Google announced the release of Chrome 92 today, which arrives with new privacy protection and battery-saving features. “For most people, internet browsers like Chrome act as a window to the web, where you can read the latest news, find the perfect gift, or finally cross that task off your to-do list,” Google’s Audrey An writes in the announcement post. “And when you browse the web from A to Z, you definitely want an experience that offers peace of mind.”
Cell Phonesandroidpolice.com

Sleep as Android picks up beta Material You support — and Android 12 isn't even out yet

For many, Android 12 is Material You first and foremost, with all the other features and enhancements playing second fiddle to the new (and quite snazzy) dynamic theming and design language. Google's already updating some of its apps to take advantage of the new changes, but one enterprising developer has taken the partially undocumented and non-final APIs into his own hands. Sleep as Android is soon releasing a beta version of the app with support for Android 12's Material You, and you can download it a few days early here.
SoftwarePosted by
Android Police

Google Assistant is going goth, with dark mode coming to a future Chrome OS update

It's been almost a year since Google started working on giving Chrome OS some darker hues. Despite dark mode's long development time, it still looks pretty unfinished today (even in Canary), and we'll probably be waiting for some time before Google officially launches it. With the highly requested feature slowly trekking its way towards the finish line, Google has been steadily rolling out updates that introduce new sprinkles of dark theme goodies, like dynamic theme switching and scheduled dark mode. And now, Google Assistant is raring to embrace its new goth makeover.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

KDE Connect can now link your Android phone to your Windows PC

KDE Connect, a free tool that lets you connect your Linux PC with Android phones, is now available for Windows and macOS. In concept, KDE Connect is very similar to Microsoft’s Your Phone app and Pushbullet. You can share files between your phone and PC, receive notifications, check your phone’s battery level, share clipboard contents, and so on. However, what makes it really stand out from Microsoft Your Phone and other similar services is its advanced features. For example, you can use your phone’s screen as a touchpad for your PC. It even lets you execute custom commands from your phone to control various computer states (reboot, hibernate, shutdown, etc.).
Internetandroidpolice.com

Google Meet is ending unlimited group video calls for free users

Google made unlimited Meet group video calls free when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, but the company never intended this feature to remain available for everyone. The business originally wanted to introduce a long-planned 60-minute limit for free accounts in March this year, but then extended the deadline to June 2021. And well, there's no further delay: June has come and gone, and so have free unlimited calls for everyone.
Technologydroid-life.com

The End of Support has Come for Jelly Bean

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google released Android Jelly Bean 9 years ago, if you can believe that, and has apparently been supporting it through Google Play Services this entire time. I now know that because they announced today that they are discontinuing updates for Jelly Bean at the end of August.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Turn Off Automatic Updates on Android

Tap Settings > Software Update > gear cog > Auto Download & Install to disable automatic OS updates. Tap Google Play Store > Profile Image > Settings > Network Preferences > Auto-Update Apps to disable automatic app updates. It's sensible to keep apps and software regularly updated to keep your...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

What's new in Chrome 92 (APK Download)

This story was originally published . Google releases new Chrome builds every six weeks, and the latest version to launch is Chrome 92. The new browser is available for download since yesterday, and it comes filled to the brim with interface experiments, security improvements, web app enhancements, and performance upgrades. Here's what you need to know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy