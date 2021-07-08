Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Federal, state officials survey flood damage to Wayne County homes

Posted by 
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT, MI -- State and federal officials are visiting homes damaged by historic flooding in Wayne County to gauge whether Michigan qualifies for disaster relief funds. Teams of assessors from FEMA, the Michigan State Police, U.S. Small Business Administration and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s office started canvassing neighborhoods throughout the county Thursday. The goal is to determine the extent of damage done to public and private property, which could take several days, then the state of Michigan will decide whether to ask for federal assistance.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Wayne County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Wayne County, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Joe Tate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Heater#Infrastructure#Mi#State#The Michigan State Police#Dte Energy#Hptap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

13 Michigan beaches closed, have contamination advisories

Michigan summers and beach days go hand-in-hand but not every seeming oasis is a safe place to dip your toes. Before packing a cooler, towels, sand toys and an umbrella and heading to your local beach, check this list of 14 beaches that, as of Thursday afternoon, July 22, are closed or under contamination advisories for high bacteria levels.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Emergency powers law used for Michigan’s pandemic stay-home order is coming off the books

The law used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue emergency orders without legislative approval during the pandemic is getting repealed. On Wednesday, the Michigan House approved Unlock Michigan’s initiative to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945, from which Whitmer drew authority to unilaterally extend a state of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic until the Michigan Supreme Court determined it was unconstitutional in October 2020.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

Michigan among lowest COVID-19 case rates, but for how long?

While the U.S. is seeing increasing COVID-19 case rates as a nation, Michigan has so far dodged the brunt of it. Over the last two weeks, Michigan ranks 45th in new daily infections per 100,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means it has the sixth-lowest case rate, down from 15th a week ago.
Kent County, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

People with unpaid rent in Kent County can still tap into about $25.5 million in federal assistance available

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- About 961 households in Kent County have avoided possible eviction thanks to federal emergency rental assistance, and there are about 1,485 more waiting. With the federal eviction moratorium lifting July 31, community partners in Kent County aren’t letting up on the major undertaking to keep people housed amid the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy