Federal, state officials survey flood damage to Wayne County homes

DETROIT, MI -- State and federal officials are visiting homes damaged by historic flooding in Wayne County to gauge whether Michigan qualifies for disaster relief funds. Teams of assessors from FEMA, the Michigan State Police, U.S. Small Business Administration and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s office started canvassing neighborhoods throughout the county Thursday. The goal is to determine the extent of damage done to public and private property, which could take several days, then the state of Michigan will decide whether to ask for federal assistance.