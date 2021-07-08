Cancel
Kamala Harris launches 'Voter Protection Teams' as part of $25MILLION bid to overturn Republican election laws Democrats call the 'most egregious attack on voters in decades'

By Emily Goodin
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday announced a new $25 million effort by Democrats to overturn Republican election laws and launch a 'Voter Protection Team' to ensure their supporters make it to the polls.

Her announcement came ahead of a meeting she and President Joe Biden are having at the White House with the heads of civil rights organizations on Thursday afternoon to discuss the issue. Leaders from the NAACP, the National Urban League and the National Action Network, among others, are scheduled to attend.

Voting rights is one of the many hot topics the president has put on Harris' plate, including dealing with root causes of migration and pushing people to get their COVID vaccines, as her office deals with reports of in-fighting and staff squabbling.

Harris announced the expansion of the Democratic National Committee's 'I Will Vote' initiative in a speech at her Howard University, her alma mater.

'This is the fight of our lifetime,' she said.

The initiative, which the DNC said will 'fight back against Republicans' unprecedented voter suppression efforts,' includes more money to get voters registered, launching a 'Voter Protection team' to Republican-controlled states who have passed restrictive voting laws, and creating a tech team to hunt down eligible voters who have been purged from voter rolls.

'We are going to assemble the largest voter protection team we have ever had to ensure that all Americans can vote and have your vote counted in a fair and transparent process,' Harris noted.

'This is not about Democrats or Republicans, it's about Americans,' she added.

Additionally, in an effort to reach new and younger voters, and diverse constituencies, the DNC will partner with social media creators on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to tout Biden's presidency and promote Democratic candidates.

The focus on voter rights comes ahead of the 2022 midterms and after several states have passed more restrictive voting rights laws. Many of those laws were passed in the wake of Donald Trump's false claims he won the election and was the victim of voter fraud.

Harris slammed the laws, saying they 'make it harder for you to vote, so that you don't vote.'

'These laws, create obstacle, upon obstacle,' she noted.

The DNC also criticized the laws, calling them 'the most egregious attacks on voters and voting rights in decades.'

Between January 1 and May 14, 2021, at least 14 states enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to the vote, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which tracks voter right issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHwSN_0arEQKIE00
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new $25 million effort by Democrats to overturn Republican election laws and launch a 'Voter Protection Team'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arzoN_0arEQKIE00
Democrats' new initiative includes launching a 'Voter Protection team' and a tech team to hunt down eligible voters who have been purged from voter rolls

The White House is pushing voter rights after criticism from some of their biggest voting blocs that they are not doing enough on the issue. Senate Republicans last month blocked national voting rights legislation.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, will deliver a major speech on the issue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday, although she declined to provide specific details on when that would take place.

'The president felt it was important to meet directly with civil rights leaders and talk to them about how we can work together to continue to push for federal legislation, continue to use every lever in the federal government to make voting more accessible across the country,' Psaki said ahead of the White House meeting.

'Certainly he conveyed he wants to speak to the country about voting rights and how he's going to address it moving forward. I don't have any scheduling updates for you today but he certainly plans to – continues to plan to do that,' she added.

Presidential ElectionNewsweek

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Harris struggles to name GOP senators she’s spoken to on voting rights

Vice President Kamala Harris struggled when asked to name which Republican senators she had spoken to on the issue of voting rights legislation in an interview this week. Speaking to CBS News by phone Tuesday, the vice president made the comments after telling the network she was in contact with senators from both parties on the issue of Senate Democrats’ voting rights legislation.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Speech suppression is habit-forming

Speech suppression is a habit that the Biden administration and its liberal supporters can’t seem to break. Many staffers may have picked up the habit in their student years: Colleges and universities have been routinely censoring “politically incorrect” speech for the last 30 years. As Thomas Sowell notes, “There are no institutions in America where free speech is more severely restricted than in our politically correct colleges and universities, dominated by liberals.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Republicans who say Democrats want to defund the police are lying

President Biden on Wednesday said Republicans are lying if they try to paint him and the Democratic Party as anti-police. "They’re lying,” he said during a CNN town hall. “We have to change police conduct, we have to have rules where things are open, we have to have rules where you can be able to determine ... how many times a cop has violated the rules, and be able to have access to what’s going on at a police department so the Justice Department can get involved in whether or not they have to change the pattern or practice.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Guess who undermined public confidence in vaccines?

“The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration, I think is unconscionable.”. That was then-Vice President Mike Pence ’s rebuke of his opponent, then-Sen. Kamala Harris , in the campaign’s stretch-run, when she was talking down Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s zealous initiative to push across the finish line the vaccines that pharmaceutical companies miraculously managed to produce by late 2020.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Democrats are pushing amnesty again. Republicans are doomed if they succeed

The so-called For the People Act, otherwise known as H.R. 1, was a brazen ploy by congressional Democrats to shift the electoral landscape in favor of the Democratic Party by way of federalizing our elections. Though liberals in Washington failed in that attempt to rig the system, they are renewing their efforts by attempting to force through amnesty for illegal immigrants as part of the federal budget. Stopping this is a matter of great urgency for the Republican Party.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden’s Strategy: Treat Trump Like a ‘Crazy Person’

He’s banned from Twitter and Facebook, yet Donald Trump continues to be the dominant figure in Republican—and American—politics. Multiple times per day, his super PAC blasts out his pouty statements, a range of dictations that can be trivial or seemingly end a prospective GOP primary campaign. According to White House aides I’ve spoken with, the strategy from President Joe Biden on down remains the same: Don’t engage with Trump’s game. Don’t even say his name.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's COVID narrative, Dems infrastructure bill

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST:I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a lot to get to. We have Senator Lindsey Graham, Glenn Greenwald, Victor Davis Hanson plus Raymond Arroyo with a hilarious "Seen & Unseen."
Ohio StateWashington Post

The Trailer: How a Democratic primary in Ohio became a Biden loyalty test

In this edition: The 2020 primary gets re-fought in Cleveland, second-quarter fundraising numbers roll in and high-profile candidates stay out of California's recall. If you want 1,000 individual restaurant recommendations, just tell people you're heading to Cleveland for work. This is The Trailer. CLEVELAND — Nina Turner knew this would...

