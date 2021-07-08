50 Clean, Funny Jokes for Teens to Make Even the Most Angsty Adolescents Laugh
Let’s be honest: It’s often much easier to make teens roll their eyes than it is to make them laugh, especially when it comes to clean humor. That said, funny jokes for teens don’t necessarily have to be edgy or dirty to entice a chuckle or two. If you’re looking to crack up your adolescent, or at least give them a mental break from the stresses of studying, finding a prom date or navigating the stormy seas of high school socialization, these sometimes corny jokes will bring a smile to their faces.parade.com
Comments / 0