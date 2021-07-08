Pedestrian struck and killed in St. James Parish

Update: After continued investigation into this fatal hit and run crash, Troopers arrested 47-year-old Shawn Andre of Baton Rouge. After conducting a thorough investigation and reviewing all of the evidence, Troopers were able to determine that Andre was the driver of the vehicle that struck Copening. On July 12, 2021, an arrest warrant was obtained for Andre for violating 3 Counts of LRS 14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice – (Felony), 2 Counts of LRS 14:34.9 – Battery of a dating partner – (Felony), 1 Count of LRS 14:133 – Filing false public records – (Felony), 1 Count of LRS 14:285 – Telephone communications; Improper language; Harassment -(Misdemeanor) in the 23rd Judicial District (Ascension Parish). On the morning of July 12, 2021, Troopers assigned to the Fugitive Apprehension Unit took Andre into custody and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail. On July 13, 2021, another arrest warrant was obtained for Andre in 19th Judicial District (East Baton Rouge Parish) for 1 count of LRS 14:100 – Hit and Run – (Felony) and 1 Count of LRS 14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice. Upon his release from the Ascension Parish Jail, Andre will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on the aforementioned charges.