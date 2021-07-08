Cancel
Louisiana State

Pedestrian struck and killed in St. James Parish

By Special to
L'Observateur
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. James – On July 8, 2021, shortly after 5 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 70 just west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Marsden Geason of St. James.

www.lobservateur.com

