Meme stocks have been all the rage in recent months. Companies like AMC and GameStop experienced crazy gains and the market has experienced unprecedented volatility at times, driven by a revolution among retail investors. Thousands of new retail investors are flocking to Reddit’s WallStreetBets page, following traders on Twitter and executing trades following encouragement from leading voices on those platforms. Many of them have grown incredibly rich off of stocks like GameStop, at least on paper. Not only that, but the online crowd has proven adept enough at technical trading to carry out a dramatic short squeeze against a major hedge fund. Information, and the ability to share it quickly and freely, has made retail investors powerful in a way they have never been before. This revolution in retail investing brings substantial risks as well.