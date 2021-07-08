Ocean County Man Indicted For Murder

Jorge Santiago-Garcia (Photo courtesy Ocean County Prosecutor's Office/Jail)

LAKWOOD – A Lakewood man has been indicted for murder after stabbing someone, resulting in their death.

On August 31, 2020, the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to a business on 2nd Ave in Lakewood after multiple 911 calls were made regarding a stabbing. Once police arrived, they found Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz, age 29, with a stab wound to his chest.

Jimenez-Paz was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where lifesaving efforts were made, but were unsuccessful. As a result, Jimenez-Paz was pronounced dead.

Investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit and Lakewood Police Department identified Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 32, of Lakewood, as the person who stabbed Jimenez-Paz. He was arrested and has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

On July 8, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Santiago-Garcia was indicted for Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Prosecutor Billhimer would like to acknowledge the diligent efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Kaitlyn Burke who is handling the case on behalf of the State and also the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for their outstanding and collaborative efforts in this investigation which lead to Santiago-Garcia’s indictment.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.