Interview with Lt. Governor Sanford about the Coal Creek Station is cancelled due to technical difficulties

A draft environmental impact statement for a new rail bridge across the Missouri River is available for public comment. BNSF Railway has wanted to replace the aging Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge with a new one for several years. Local nonprofit Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to stop the railway from demolishing the 138-year-old bridge, and believes the draft EIS is flawed. Federal officials overseeing the process say they'll consider all comments before making a final decision.