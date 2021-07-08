Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Reasons to Hold Green Dot (GDOT) Stock in Your Portfolio

Zacks.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGDOT - Free Report) shares are up 4.4% in the past month against 6.3% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company’s revenues for 2021 and 2022 are expected to grow at a rate of 6.9% and 8.2%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot Corporation Price. Green Dot...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdot#Retail Banking#Green Dot Corporation#Gdot Free Report#Intuit#Fintech#Baas#Zacks Business Services#The Interpublic Group#Ipg Free Report#Ccrn Free Report#Paychex#Payx Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Uber
News Break
Amazon
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells $1,241,888.93 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Shares of WK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $40.49 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Lennar at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $1,413,900.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Vision were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,514 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Buys $3,300,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Bin Zhou bought 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,300,000.00. Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,684,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Top Growth Stock Could Supercharge Your Portfolio

Roku is the most popular connected-TV (CTV) operating system in the United States and Canada. According to IMARC Group, global TV ad spend hit $278 billion in 2020. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been a great investment since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2017. The stock is up a whopping 2,750% from its IPO price, while the broader S&P 500 has gained just 73% over the same period.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Does This Top Simulation Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?

Ansys is the top engineering simulation company in the world. It has consistently grown revenue and profits, including 11% top-line growth in 2020 despite the pandemic. Investors should keep in mind that this quality often comes at a price. Investors in high-tech industries often seek out stocks that will expose...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 107,821,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,142,000. Stellantis comprises approximately 1.5% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksinvesting.com

Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Consider Adding These 5 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and rising inflation have evoked investor anxiety over the potential for a significant stock market correction in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound stocks that could work as a hedge against a market downturn. Owing to their potential to benefit from their respective industry tailwinds, Sysco (SYY), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Darden (DRI), Whirlpool (WHR), and MKS (MKSI) could be ideal investment bets now. Let’s discuss. The Federal Reserve raised the U.S. inflation forecast to 3.4% in 2021. This, along with a 5.4% increase in the Consumer Price Index over the past 12 months, as of June 2021, is raising investor concerns about the potential for a stock market crash in the near term. Also, rising COVID-19 cases worldwide with the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus could put pressure on the stock market in the near term. Therefore, we think that betting on fundamentally sound stocks could be the ticket to hedge current downside risk in an investment portfolio.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 954,019 shares during the period. Green Plains comprises approximately 1.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $24,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $26,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy to Juice Your Portfolio Yield

More and more economists are warning that high inflation is here to stay for the next few years. Because of that, investors are becoming increasingly focused on using stocks to create an inflow of cash that earns them reliable income. To that end, dividend stocks offer folks returns through capital gains along with extra cash from regular payouts.
StocksZacks.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy at Discounts and Hold for Long-Term Growth

JPM - Free Report) and other financial powers kicked off what is poised to be an impressive second quarter earnings season that marks real growth from the pre-covid period in FY19. The market has surged to records in the early days of Q3, with the Nasdaq up 12% since mid-May....
StocksZacks.com

Play Revenue Growth With 5 ETFs As Earnings Hopes Too Upbeat

The second-quarter earnings season has hit the market with sky-high stock prices and extremely upbeat expectations. Estimates for the second-quarter earnings have risen steadily for the past six months (per a CNBC article), from the expected 45% growth in January to 65% growth currently compared with the same period last year. It’s the strongest rate of growth since 2009 after the horrible spell of the Great Recession.

Comments / 0

Community Policy