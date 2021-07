Hype for The Walking Dead’s eleventh and final season may be slow and incremental, but it has proven revelatory—albeit sneakily. Case in point, an unassuming teaser from last week flashed a blink-and-you-miss-it clue about the show’s introduction of potential key character Elodie, who, in the source material comics, was Michonne’s long-lost daughter. Yet, with Michonne actress Danai Gurira having exited as a series regular last year, it seemed like a natural conclusion that the storyline would go to someone else. Now, the latest unassuming teaser has apparently revealed which character will inherit this emotionally poignant comic book arc.