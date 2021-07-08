Reasons to Retain FTI Consulting (FCN) in Your Portfolio

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) is a fundamental play on the beverage industry. It doesn't matter if we're talking about sodas, sports drinks, coffee drinks, tea drinks, beer, or the burgeoning Seltzer industry. They all require aluminum cans and Crown Holdings is working hard to make the cans they need. Based on the company's outlook, the business should be robust for the next several years at least because the capacity for production is running below demand. If there are any doubts that this forecast all you need to do is look at the results from the major soda canners, and all of the food makers to know aluminum cans are in high demand.