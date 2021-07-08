Cancel
Reasons to Retain FTI Consulting (FCN) in Your Portfolio

Zacks.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFCN - Free Report) shares have appreciated 23.6% year to date, outperforming the 20% rally of the industry it belongs to and 16.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company’s earnings for 2021 and 2022 are expected to grow 3% and 17.9% year over year, respectively. FTI Consulting,...

#Fti Consulting#Fcn#International Arbitration#Economics#Fti Consulting Inc#Price Fti Consulting#Fti Consulting Inc#Fti Consulting#Zacks Business Services#The Interpublic Group#Ipg Free Report#Ccrn Free Report#Payx Free Report#Paychexis
