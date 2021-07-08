Ai-Driven Care Coordination Advances Health Equity and Well-Being in Marginalized Communities

Crowdfunding, community participation, and democratic voting are key elements that create what many see as a decentralized yet interactive system that drives innovation. For any idea, even in cryptocurrency, we need start-up capital. And this is the problem – to find this start-up capital. There are several solutions in the traditional FIAT world. One of the most popular ones is “pitching”. It goes as follows: an entrepreneur has a unique idea or concept that he or she assumes might fill the niche that hasn’t yet been filled or it is not executed to the proper degree. Now when the mind is in the right place, all that is needed is a platform to realize that. Here our entrepreneur can go two ways: directly pitch an idea (preferably with an MVP or proven concept) to the Capital Investors, and fully expound on the demand and niche it will fill, and hope that everything will be alright. The other way, however, is crowdfunding. This one is really interesting because it relies wholly on the community to fundraise a project. The most prominent example of this kind is Kickstarter. Anyone can submit a project on the platform and fundraise if there is a demand from users to back it up. However it opens up a chasm for a wider array of entrepreneurial enthusiasts to try their luck on the platform without committing too much money-wise. A project is being fully funded not by the whales but rather receives all of the funding needed strictly from the community. This has been successfully implemented in cryptocurrency.