Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ai-Driven Care Coordination Advances Health Equity and Well-Being in Marginalized Communities

Times Union
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. A unique intelligent coordinated care system, C3S, is officially releasing its AI-driven platform 1.0, which will allow hospitals, health care providers and health service organizations, nonprofits, legal institutions, and other types of community service organizations to organize services across a variety of professional contexts around the country. The system uses advanced artificial intelligence to link providers into a single cohesive network, allowing multiple sectors to seamlessly communicate and coordinate care both with one another and their clients. This ensures individuals, particularly those in marginalized communities, can get the help they need as quickly as possible.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Health Service#Health Equity#Marginalized#Ai#Artificial Intelligence#Prweb#Community Action Agency#Special Programs#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC7 Los Angeles

More reporting and resources about health care equity

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, the data just kept coming about the unequal impact and the unequal access to important help. People of color were being hit harder by infections and deaths. They were facing less access to testing sites. Then, once vaccines became available, they had less access to shots.
Health Servicespasadenanow.com

$3 Million Caltech Center to Advance At-Home Health Care Technology

A multi-institution partnership that includes Caltech aims to develop clinically validated technologies to remotely monitor patient health. Caltech, the University of Arizona, Baylor College of Medicine, and USC have joined together to create a new National Science Foundation (NSF) center that aims to shift health care from a model that requires patients to receive care in a hospital or doctor’s office to a model in which patients manage their health from home.
HealthVentureBeat

How AI can enable better health care outcomes

Artificial intelligence isn’t just a tool for pure tech — health care providers can use it too. Clinical practice and AI go together, three top health care leaders at national enterprises agreed during a panel at Transform 2021 hosted by VentureBeat general manager Shuchi Rana. Using data to reduce medical...
Massachusetts Statecommunityadvocate.com

Delivering the Best Health Care to Massachusetts Communities

After a year of heartache and frustration, the pandemic is almost behind us. Of the lessons learned, perhaps the most important is that our health care system doesn’t have to be stuck in the mud. During the pandemic, we were able to provide routine and chronic care to patients through telemedicine on a massive scale including more than 1 million telehealth visits over five months’ time at Mass General Brigham alone.
Public HealthGovExec.com

GovExec Daily: Using AI to Solve Problems in Health Care and Beyonfd

The COVID-19 pandemic taught many lessons. Perhaps one of the biggest is how much artificial intelligence can help innovate and increase the efficacy of billing and health care records. Agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services and the Defense Department have already used AI to analyze contract and manufacturing information to order PPE during the heart of the pandemic.
Politicshimss.org

HIMSS and PCHAlliance Comment on RFI on Methods and Leading Practices for Advancing Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through Government

On July 6, HIMSS and PCHAlliance submitted a letter in response to the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Request for Information (RFI), on Methods and Leading Practices for Advancing Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through Government. This RFI aimed to solicit input on available methods, approaches and tools that could assist in identifying effective methods for assessing whether agency policies and actions equitably serve all eligible individuals and communities, particularly those that are currently and historically underserved.
Health ServicesForbes

A Pandemic Silver Lining: Building Better Health Care Infrastructure And Advancing Health Equity

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the persistent and deep-rooted challenges of ensuring equitable health outcomes for all. As a global society we were forced to face the fact that, even in the 21st century, communities around the world still lack basic medical care as a result of underfunding in public health infrastructure. It challenged us all – public and private sector alike – to re-think the status quo and rebuild and reinvest in more equitable and affordable health care infrastructure.
Advocacycoinspeaker.com

Community-Driven Projects and Their Nature

Crowdfunding, community participation, and democratic voting are key elements that create what many see as a decentralized yet interactive system that drives innovation. For any idea, even in cryptocurrency, we need start-up capital. And this is the problem – to find this start-up capital. There are several solutions in the traditional FIAT world. One of the most popular ones is “pitching”. It goes as follows: an entrepreneur has a unique idea or concept that he or she assumes might fill the niche that hasn’t yet been filled or it is not executed to the proper degree. Now when the mind is in the right place, all that is needed is a platform to realize that. Here our entrepreneur can go two ways: directly pitch an idea (preferably with an MVP or proven concept) to the Capital Investors, and fully expound on the demand and niche it will fill, and hope that everything will be alright. The other way, however, is crowdfunding. This one is really interesting because it relies wholly on the community to fundraise a project. The most prominent example of this kind is Kickstarter. Anyone can submit a project on the platform and fundraise if there is a demand from users to back it up. However it opens up a chasm for a wider array of entrepreneurial enthusiasts to try their luck on the platform without committing too much money-wise. A project is being fully funded not by the whales but rather receives all of the funding needed strictly from the community. This has been successfully implemented in cryptocurrency.
Illinois Stateriverbender.com

Touchette Regional Hospital To Receive Health Care Transformation Funds To Address Health Equity And Access In The East St. Louis Area

CENTREVILLE -Touchette Regional Hospital is grateful to have its East St. Louis Health Transformation Partnership, an investment in health and healthcare in the region, approved by the State of Illinois. The plan will focus on creating community-based programs to increase access to healthcare services, eliminate disparities, and improve overall health for the region.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Baptist Health names first Chief Well-being Officer

With an increase worldwide in clinician stress and burnout ― worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic ― Baptist Health South Florida has named Ana Viamonte Ros, MD, as its first Chief Well-being Officer. Dr. Viamonte Ros, also medical director of Palliative Care and Bioethics Services at Baptist Health, will lead an initiative to make mental health wellness and overall well-being a priority. It will include developing system-wide strategy and support to help all Baptist Health physicians, clinicians and employees facing the stress, anxiety, exhaustion and depression common in the healthcare industry today.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

Hasbro Children's Hospital chosen to help advance health equity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Hasbro Children's Hospital is participating in the "Accelerating Child Health Care Transformation" initiative. Rhode Island's only children's hospital, chosen as one of only 12 pediatric practices in the country in this initiative funded by the Robert Wood Johnson. These 12 practices will work with the Center...
Petaluma, CATimes Union

Windsor Care Center of Petaluma Achieves CMS 5-Star Rating

PETALUMA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Windsor Care Center of Petaluma, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Petaluma, California, announced today it has been awarded a 5-Star overall rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A 5-star rating is the highest designation possible under the CMS rating system.
Los Angeles County, CAsdsu.edu

Researching Health Care Disparities in Minority Communities

Undergrad Research Spotlight: This is part of a series on undergraduate research opportunities at SDSU and the programs that help support a future pipeline of scientists from diverse and underrepresented groups. Stories in this series include a microbiology researcher and an engineering researcher. Inspired by experiences growing up in Los...
Westlake, TXAustin American-Statesman

New health care facilities, hair salon join Westlake business community

After the pandemic stopped many businesses in their tracks for months, new stores and services have started to crop up in Westlake over the past several months. Brett Thomas Studio at Westlake, a new hair salon that shares a parking lot with H-E-B off of Loop 360 (Capital of Texas Highway), opened in May. Thomas, who co-owns the studio with his partner Kalym Haechten, said their goal was to bring an elevated hair styling experience to an area of town that did not have a high-end salon. Their location in the shopping center makes the salon convenient for appointments and walk-ins, he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy