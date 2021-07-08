Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch Demi Lovato’s New Talk Show

It’s been less than two months since Demi Lovato came out as non-binary and announced their pronouns are they/them moving forward. On Tuesday, July 13, the 28-year-old singer opened up about what the transition to using their new pronouns has been like. As it turns out, it’s been taking some getting used to. The star knows it’s been a big change for fans as well, which is why Demi Lovato's Instagram about people misgendering them talks about how important it is that people are at least trying to make the transition.