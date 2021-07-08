Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Trumbull, Mahoning counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mahoning County and the southern part of Trumbull County until 4:45 p.m. At 3:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vienna Center to Youngstown to near Leetonia, moving east at 45 miles per hour. The affected areas could see 60 mile per hour wind gusts with damage to trees and power lines possible.