The 2021 season continues to look pretty bleak for FC Dallas as they picked up yet another loss on the road Wednesday night, losing 3-1 to the LA Galaxy. The hosts comfortably took control of this one early with first half goals from Rayan Raveloson and Kevin Cabral, while Ethan Zubak added a third insurance goal in the second half. The offensive output came together for the Galaxy despite being without MLS Golden Boot co-leader Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez for a second straight match due to a calf injury.