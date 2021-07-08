Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

UW System awards $1 million in scholarships

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKIVV_0arENspN00

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System announced this week 267 UW System students will share $1 million in scholarships under the new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program.

The program provides scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students in one of three phases of their higher education pursuit: prior to enrollment, while continuing studies and near completion. Students are nominated by their universities and receive the scholarships from UW System.

“This new scholarship program will become a UW System cornerstone as we redirect resources to benefit students,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said in a news release. “It will help us diversify our student body by recruiting more students, ensuring they continue their studies and providing financial help for the final push toward graduation.”

Under the inaugural round of the program, each of the UW System’s 13 universities received an equal allocation of $77,000. Universities then determined the number and size of each scholarship and nominated students for eligibility.

Scholarships range in amount from $1,000 to $8,547.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Uw System#Uw System#The Uw System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Stevens Point, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Library class potentially helps students graduate college, study finds

STEVENS POINT – A new study suggests that to earn a college degree, consider taking a library class. University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students who passed library resources 101 were 18.5 percent more likely to earn bachelor’s degrees than classmates who never enrolled in the course. Those results were published recently in the journal College & Undergraduate Libraries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy