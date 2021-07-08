UW System awards $1 million in scholarships

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System announced this week 267 UW System students will share $1 million in scholarships under the new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program.

The program provides scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students in one of three phases of their higher education pursuit: prior to enrollment, while continuing studies and near completion. Students are nominated by their universities and receive the scholarships from UW System.

“This new scholarship program will become a UW System cornerstone as we redirect resources to benefit students,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said in a news release. “It will help us diversify our student body by recruiting more students, ensuring they continue their studies and providing financial help for the final push toward graduation.”

Under the inaugural round of the program, each of the UW System’s 13 universities received an equal allocation of $77,000. Universities then determined the number and size of each scholarship and nominated students for eligibility.

Scholarships range in amount from $1,000 to $8,547.