Halloween Horror Nights Returning to Universal Studios Hollywood, Featuring The Haunting of Hill House

By Owen Payne
WDW News Today
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust announced via Twitter, the first official confirmation has been released for Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights for the 2021 season. Halloween Horror Nights returns with its renowned haunted houses and scare zones themed to the biggest names in horror and original stories, unparalleled live entertainment, and hundreds and hundreds of monstrous fiends. After making the difficult decision not to hold the event last year, you can bet this is one HHN you won’t want to miss. Look no further than the haunted house that was just added to the lineup, Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House.”

wdwnt.com

