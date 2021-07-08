Cancel
Dua Lipa to Make Her Acting Debut Alongside A-Listers Like Samuel L. Jackson

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingsman director Matthew Vaughn has found a queen for his new spy franchise, Argylle. Grammy and BRIT Award winner Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in the thriller alongside heavyweights Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and Samuel EL Jackson. This film isn’t star-studded, it’s star-encrusted. The Future Nostalgia singer will also provide music for the title track. Vaughn’s U.K. studio MARV will produce and plans “at least” three films in the franchise, which is based off a debut novel by writer Ellie Conway. Argylle follows the sartorially named international super spy across the United States, London, and more. “When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ’50s,” said Vaughn in a release. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.” More than The Backyardigans song “International Super Spy” already did? Let’s see it. The book of the same name is set to be published in 2022 by a division of Penguin Random House, Transworld Publishers Ltd. Shooting, however, begins this August. In the meantime, the Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man, starring Ralph Fiennes, will be released theatrically in December.

