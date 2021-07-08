UFC 264 Official Weigh-In Video Live Stream For Poirier Vs. McGregor 3

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier failed to settle their rivalry tonight after a dramatic clash in the main event of UFC 264.The latest bout marked their third meeting, with McGregor having knocked out Poirier in the first round when they fought at featherweight in 2014, before the American exacted his revenge this January by handing the Irishman the first KO loss of his career. That lightweight contest in Abu Dhabi ended in the second round, with many pundits predicting another early finish as the pair go head-to-head in a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There was in fact...