Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Conexon Launches Construct, Innovative Splicing Business To Enhance Fiber Network Construction Processes, Create More Jobs In Local Markets

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

DALTON, Ga., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader, Conexon, today announced expansion of its services to include a full-service splicing business, Conexon Construct, and an affiliated training program, to create new opportunities for fiber network construction professionals and ensure a ready supply of best-practice oriented professionals for the ever-increasing number of rural fiber broadband projects. Conexon's latest turnkey service option for electric cooperatives, Construct includes not only job- and project-ready professionals, but a school to train fledgling fiber splicers and prepare crews to begin splicing paths on fiber-to-the-home projects across rural America.

More than 50 industry professionals gathered at the facility for a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with a graduation for the first class of splicers trained as part of the program.

Within the broadband industry, the demand for splicers continues to increase as federal, state and county funding make more FTTH projects possible. In the past year, Conexon personnel have been responsible for splicing more than 300,000 connections on networks across America - many of the jobs outsourced to construction contractors. Conexon Construct provides an opportunity to train new hires to Conexon standards with a uniform, safety- and quality-oriented approach to methodology and technique.

"Training our own splicing crews puts us in control of our projects and allows us to maintain the highest quality of work," said Jeff Fincannon, SVP of Outside Plant at Conexon. "There are not that many trained professionals out there to do this job, and there are few hands-on training opportunities for this position. With Construct, Conexon is helping to create solid, safe jobs in rural markets and providing the hands-on education and experience necessary to excel at it."

The new endeavor offers community benefits as well, by sparking economic development with the creation of new jobs in local markets in Georgia, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, among other locations. All personnel will train in Georgia and will then be assigned to job sites closer to their home upon completion.

"We've made our commitment to rural broadband clear through the number and breadth of our projects," Conexon Partner Randy Klindt said. "Conexon Construct is another way we can impact the local communities we serve, by introducing jobs and education that wouldn't otherwise be available. Our splicing program helps everyone succeed - our trainees, our co-op clients, and Conexon all benefit from readily available professionals as a resource to improve efficiency and decrease costs on fiber broadband projects nationwide."

Splicers who train at Conexon Construct will focus on Conexon's core distributed tap architecture methodology, learning to splice taps during the two-week certification course at the school. They will then will be assigned to a job build to put their new skills to work. Six splicers will be trained every two weeks as the school launches, with the opportunity to expand to 12 splicers per class. The curriculum will be led by lead instructor Jason Bell, who joined Conexon from Ervin Construction with more than 15 years of experience in the business.

"When our new hires leave the training program, they will have everything they need to do the job. We are teaching them the Conexon way," said Paul Marie, Conexon Splicing Division Manager. "They'll leave in a truck with all their tools, supplied by Conexon, so they can go to their first job in their own vehicle and be set up for success from the beginning."

Conexon plans to offer advanced splicing techniques coursework as the program grows and is considering making the two-week certification program available to its co-op clients' installers who maintain the lines after network deployment. Within the first year, Conexon Construct expects to certify more than 150 splicers trained to the highest quality standards for fiber construction.

"Conexon splicing school has taught me the right skills and techniques in a controlled environment to take the next step in my fiber splicing career to become an experienced professional in every sense of the word," said JP Arango, one of the school's first graduates. Arango, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., is a splicer starting on Conexon's Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation network build.

"It has been a journey to make the vision of Conexon Construct a reality, and I am proud to watch our first class of trainees graduate, knowing they have all the skills the job requires," Fincannon said. "We are changing these people's lives and offering an entirely new perspective for the future they would not have in other jobs in their rural communities."

Interested applicants can find out more about Conexon Construct at conexon.us.

About ConexonConexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is composed of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's inception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted nearly 200 electric cooperatives, nearly 50 of which are deploying fiber networks, and has connected nearly 500,000 rural Americans to world-class broadband. Overall, the company has secured more than $1.3 billion in federal and state funding for its clients across the country.

Cindy Parks913-526-6912 Cindy.parks@conexon.us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conexon-launches-construct-innovative-splicing-business-to-enhance-fiber-network-construction-processes-create-more-jobs-in-local-markets-301327320.html

SOURCE Conexon

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
937
Followers
34K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Planning#Rural America#Cooperatives#Ftth#Outside Plant At Conexon#Ervin Construction#Conexon Splicing Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Construction
Related
Phoenix, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Arcadia Management Hires Mark Zimmerman to Launch, Lead Construction Management Division

PHOENIX, ARIZONA —Phoenix-based property management leader Arcadia Management Group (AMG) has launched a new Construction Management Division, hiring industry veteran Mark Zimmerman to lead the launch and the division during a time of surging post-pandemic demand. In his new role, Zimmerman serves as the National Director of Construction Management, overseeing...
Constructionwestfieldvoice.com

Road Construction Market Trends, Processing Techniques, Network Management, Services Offered, Development Management Techniques, Retailers Analysis, Financial Support 2021

Global and Regional Road Construction Market Analysis, Updated Technology, Supply Chain 2020-2025. The presence of innovative and differentiated items, advanced packaging, web-based showcasing, and Advertisement are the key market trends estimated to drive the global demand for the Road Construction market. However, the presence of numerous middle-scale market players is estimated to pose a challenge for prospective new entrants. Fluctuating raw material prices and the need for financial investment initially are another market challenge. The market is mostly determined by the demand for products among key end-use ventures.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

ConTECH Talk 2021: Local construction industry embraces tech advances

PETALING JAYA (July 16): The local construction industry is embracing technology and digitalisation at an accelerated pace amid the pandemic, a key takeaway during the ConTECH Talk 2021 held today. Retired chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah said in his keynote speech: “We see...
Elvaston, ILDaily Gate City

MTC Communications constructing fiber optic network in Elvaston

ELVASTON, Ill. — MTC Communications, a leader in technology, announced the next fiber expansion location of Elvaston, Ill. This fiber expansion provides Internet accessibility of speeds up to 1 Gig, allowing ample bandwidth for running multiple devices, including streaming video, and work-from-home lifestyles. Residents are encouraged to visit mtc.crowdfiber.com to...
ConstructionForConstructionPros.com

How Your Construction Business Can Win More RFPs with a PR Partner

Business, organization and government requests for proposals (RFPs) come in all shapes and sizes. Some are extremely detailed with pages and pages of requirements and others can be much simpler. As a construction business, how you respond to RFPs can make or break your chances of winning that contract. This...
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

EarthLink Partners With The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program To Help Customers Stay Connected And Save Money

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced its partnership with the government-funded Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Qualified current and prospective customers can now receive up to $50 each month off their internet bill for a limited time. EarthLink, a leading internet service...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protonn Launches With $9 Million Seed To Help Professionals Create An Online Business In Under Five Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announces a seed fundraise totaling $9 million. The round is led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. Angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred).
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

NECA Innovation Institute Advances The Next Generation Of Electrical Construction Leaders

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is proud to announce the launch of the NECA Innovation Institute, a new program designed to develop the next generation of leaders and innovators in the electrical construction industry. This one-year professional training program will empower participants to become visionary thinkers with the leadership skills needed for practical deployment.
Texas StatePosted by
TheStreet

Frontier® Communications Is Expanding Its Texas Fiber-Optic Network To Bring Gigabit-Capable Broadband To An Additional 24,000 Consumers In 2021

Frontier Communications (FYBR) is expanding its 100 percent fiber-optic network in Texas, bringing blazing-fast speeds and reliable broadband connections to an additional 24,000 consumers in San Angelo, Texas in 2021 as the initial phase of its multi-year expansion effort. "This infrastructure investment stems from Frontier's belief that access to high-speed...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Enlivex Initiates Design And Construction Process For A New CGMP Allocetra Manufacturing Plant

Nes Ziona, Israel, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the "Company"), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that it has initiated the design and construction process for a new wholly owned manufacturing plant in Israel. Upon completion, this cGMP plant will provide additional manufacturing capacity for Allocetra TM, the Company's immunotherapy product candidate.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

GoFormz Launches Integration With Autodesk Construction Cloud

New Integration Between GoFormz And Autodesk Build Delivers A Powerful Mobile Forms And Data Capture Solution. GoFormz, the leading mobile forms and data capture platform, announced a new integration with Autodesk Build, part of the Autodesk Construction Cloud® platform. Autodesk Build is a construction management and field collaboration solution that combines technology from PlanGrid® and BIM 360® with additional functionality to connect construction data, workflows, and teams.
Ohio State13abc.com

Ohio launches survey for businesses to create in-demand jobs list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the next launch of the In-Demand Jobs Survey for Ohio businesses to provide feedback on the state’s In-Demand Jobs List. The Survey, managed in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation (OWT), the InnovateOhio Platform...
Palm Beach County, FLbdb.org

LOCAL DISTRIBUTOR EXPANDS WITH PLANS TO CONSTRUCT A NEW 58,000 SQ. FT. WAREHOUSE

July 22, 2021 – PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Business Development Board, Palm Beach County’s official economic development organization, is pleased to announce the expansion of Palm Coast Sales, Inc., a distributor of outdoor lifestyle products. The company is currently located at 14540 Sand Holly Cir, Jupiter, FL and is the exclusive distributor of The Big Green Egg, Napoleon, Twin Eagles/Delta Heat and Green Mountain grills for the Southeast. The company‘s additional facility is under construction in the Palm Beach Park of Commerce. This will be a 58,000 sq. ft. build-to-suit warehouse resulting in a total of 30 jobs.
Retailaithority.com

Stor.ai Partners With Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions To Equip Its Grocers With Holistic Ecommerce Infrastructure

Partnership Empowers Grocers to Create a Scalable, Online Storefront in a Matter of Weeks. Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, announced a strengthened partnership with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, the global market share leader in retail store technology. The partnership will facilitate the full offering and integration of stor.ai’s platform within the retailer’s environment providing their customers with the tools to create a scalable, online storefront with full infrastructure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy