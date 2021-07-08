Cancel
Gig Wage Appoints Seasoned Startup Executive Clarisa Lindenmeyer As Chief Brand Officer And Chief Of Staff After Raising An Additional $3.25 Million In Venture Debt From Silicon Valley Bank

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gig Wage, the FinTech payroll platform for the 1099 workforce, today announced the addition of Clarisa Lindenmeyer as Chief of Staff to the CEO and Chief Brand Officer. In this latest addition to the Executive Team, Lindenmeyer will build the Office of the CEO and lead the growth and development of the brand image, experience and promise - both internally and externally. She will do this in support of the mission to build the bank of the gig economy and create a financial safety net for under and unbanked workers.

We want the ability... to work how and when we want and we should get paid accordingly. Gig Wage makes this possible.

The brand also announced today that it has raised an additional $3.25 million in venture debt from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as a strategic financial decision to bring on additional financial flexibility at competitive terms that will be used to invest in key growth areas of the business. Lindenmeyer, who will help support this growth, has over 15 years of leadership experience in B2B2C marketing and PR, growth strategy and brand building. Her unique ability to work horizontally across organizations position her well to work alongside Gig Wage Founder and CEO, Craig J. Lewis, in support of his vision for rapid growth and eventual global expansion.

"I've known Clarisa since her time at Tech Wildcatters and watched her build a phenomenal business since then," Lewis says. "She has the rare ability to interface with startups, non-profits, global corporations and everything in between while finding unique and impactful ways to drive meaningful improvements and outcomes. I love her unconventional, modern approach to brand building and our shared vision for the importance of the office of the CEO. She's a massive win for the company and me specifically as a CEO."

For the last five years her consultancy, Proximity to Power, has served an impressive list of long-standing clients in the venture/startup, healthcare, commercial real estate and government sectors as well as numerous non-profit roles including: Vice President of Community Engagement on Dallas's The Family Place Board, Board of Directors for Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity and Executive Committee for the United Way Social Innovation Accelerator.

"It is an enormous opportunity to work alongside the incredible team at Gig Wage, especially now," Lindenmeyer says. "Independent workers and lifestyles are our future. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to the future of work: blended workforces, remote work, on-demand workers. This fluid and interconnected workforce is becoming the norm. We all want the ability to design our lives - to work how and when we want and we should get paid accordingly. Gig Wage makes this possible."

Lindenmeyer, a Mexican American wife and mother of three, is joining the short list of Dallas women holding C-level roles within the technology and innovation community. Furthering Gig Wage's bold DEI goals, she is joining Gig Wage's growing C-Suite alongside Ethan Austin, Chief Strategy Officer and formerly Managing Director of Techstars; Anna Enns, Chief Product Officer; Robert Belsky, Vice President of Finance and formerly of Bloomberg and J.P. Morgan and Rocco Stanzione, CTO; as well as newly hired go-to-market leaders — Brandi Utria, Senior Vice President of Business Development and former Vice President of Business Development at Asure Software; and Desmon Lewis, Senior Enterprise Sales Executive and former Director of Sales at Citi.

Gig Wage was founded in 2014 and has raised $16.45 million to-date from Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) - Get Report, Silicon Valley Bank, Foundry Group, Continental Investors, Techstars, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund and more.

For more information, please contact Brittany Sykes at brittany@brittanysykespr.com or at 323-300-4471.

About Gig Wage:

Gig Wage is the first FinTech payroll platform created specifically for the 1099 economy and builds comprehensive technology products that take into consideration how money moves through the entire gig ecosystem, not just how it gets to workers. Gig Wage's technology is shaping the modern financial infrastructure for the future of work by tackling the complex challenge of handling contractor payroll, payments, and compliance.

Gig Wage considers accounts receivable, banking, accounts payable, consumer spending and, above all, the people that the money impacts. The company's unique technology enables employers to instantly pay 1099 workers with more control, flexibility and scale, while simultaneously offering independent contractors a convenient and efficient way to receive payments.

Founded in 2014 by Craig J. Lewis and headquartered in Dallas TX, Gig Wage has raised a total of $16.45 million from Green Dot Corp., Silicon Valley Bank, Foundry Group, Continental Investors, Techstars, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and more.

SOURCE Gig Wage

