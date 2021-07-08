NewsNation Launching Two New Weeknight Programs July 19

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.'s wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced two new programs to premiere July 19: ON BALANCE WITH LELAND VITTERT at 8 p.m. ET and NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR with Nichole Berlie at 6 p.m. ET. ON BALANCE promises to be unpredictable, engaging, intelligent, thought-provoking, and visually compelling, with Mr. Vittert taking a critical look at some of the day's hottest topics. Anchored by Ms. Berlie, RUSH HOUR is the new name for NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION , and it will be dedicated to breaking news and utilizing the full power of Nexstar's nationwide network of 5,600 journalists.

"No one else has instant access to as many newsrooms as we have in the Nexstar family of stations," said Michael Corn, President of News for NewsNation. "RUSH HOUR and ON BALANCE emphasize our commitment to building a unique, one-of a kind news network that is independent, respects its viewers, and remains dedicated to keeping them engaged, with just a little bit of unpredictability thrown in for good measure."

Mr. Vittert joined NewsNation in May as anchor/correspondent and has been covering national affairs and delivering special reports for the network on a variety of critically important subjects, including the recent Biden-Putin Summit in Geneva, Switzerland. His June 2 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on NewsNation generated exceptional buzz on social media platforms and in mainstream media outlets when Dr. Fauci said that his emails "…were really ripe to be taken out of context."

Mr. Vittert was a veteran foreign correspondent based in Jerusalem for Fox News and started his work in the Middle East by covering the events of the uprising in Egypt that became known as the "Arab Spring." In 2011, he was one of the few reporters to broadcast live from Cairo's Tahrir Square on the night that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak relinquished power.

Mr. Vittert then covered the subsequent revolution in Libya, where he reported on Muammar Gaddafi's counterattack on citizens. Before moving to Washington, D.C., in 2014, Mr. Vittert spent a month in Eastern Ukraine as Russian-backed militias took over parts of the country. From 2015 to 2021, Mr. Vittert anchored FNC's America's News Headquarters, a weekend afternoon newscast.

"ON BALANCE will ask 'why?' on the most pressing matters of the day without fear or favor," said Mr. Vittert. "We also believe, sometimes, two opposing views can both be true at once. We will always respect the intelligence of our viewers and promise them an intellectual, sometimes fun and appropriately irreverent program with a balanced a point of view."

Nichole Berlie joined NewsNation in September of 2020 from WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston, where she served as anchor of their weekend newscasts. On March 1, 2021, she began anchoring NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE.

"I'm energized by the promise of this new no fluff, no filler, newscast," said Ms. Berlie. "Our live capabilities and news resources across the country are unmatched by any other broadcaster. We're primed to deliver the fastest-paced action-packed news hour on TV."

NewsNation is available weeknights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with encore presentations until 3 a.m. ET Monday through Friday. On weekends the network airs original newscasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. (see here for where you can watch or stream), followed by encore presentations of Banfield. NewsNation is also available 24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and at NewsNationNow.com.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc (Nasdaq: NXST.) NewsNation is America's source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. It is the home of the country's only live prime-time national newscast, NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, as well as BANFIELD and THE DONLON REPORT. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar's 5,600 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online and on the NewsNationNow app.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) - Get Report is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005846/en/