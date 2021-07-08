Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

NewsNation Launching Two New Weeknight Programs July 19

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.'s wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced two new programs to premiere July 19: ON BALANCE WITH LELAND VITTERT at 8 p.m. ET and NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR with Nichole Berlie at 6 p.m. ET. ON BALANCE promises to be unpredictable, engaging, intelligent, thought-provoking, and visually compelling, with Mr. Vittert taking a critical look at some of the day's hottest topics. Anchored by Ms. Berlie, RUSH HOUR is the new name for NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION , and it will be dedicated to breaking news and utilizing the full power of Nexstar's nationwide network of 5,600 journalists.

"No one else has instant access to as many newsrooms as we have in the Nexstar family of stations," said Michael Corn, President of News for NewsNation. "RUSH HOUR and ON BALANCE emphasize our commitment to building a unique, one-of a kind news network that is independent, respects its viewers, and remains dedicated to keeping them engaged, with just a little bit of unpredictability thrown in for good measure."

Mr. Vittert joined NewsNation in May as anchor/correspondent and has been covering national affairs and delivering special reports for the network on a variety of critically important subjects, including the recent Biden-Putin Summit in Geneva, Switzerland. His June 2 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on NewsNation generated exceptional buzz on social media platforms and in mainstream media outlets when Dr. Fauci said that his emails "…were really ripe to be taken out of context."

Mr. Vittert was a veteran foreign correspondent based in Jerusalem for Fox News and started his work in the Middle East by covering the events of the uprising in Egypt that became known as the "Arab Spring." In 2011, he was one of the few reporters to broadcast live from Cairo's Tahrir Square on the night that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak relinquished power.

Mr. Vittert then covered the subsequent revolution in Libya, where he reported on Muammar Gaddafi's counterattack on citizens. Before moving to Washington, D.C., in 2014, Mr. Vittert spent a month in Eastern Ukraine as Russian-backed militias took over parts of the country. From 2015 to 2021, Mr. Vittert anchored FNC's America's News Headquarters, a weekend afternoon newscast.

"ON BALANCE will ask 'why?' on the most pressing matters of the day without fear or favor," said Mr. Vittert. "We also believe, sometimes, two opposing views can both be true at once. We will always respect the intelligence of our viewers and promise them an intellectual, sometimes fun and appropriately irreverent program with a balanced a point of view."

Nichole Berlie joined NewsNation in September of 2020 from WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston, where she served as anchor of their weekend newscasts. On March 1, 2021, she began anchoring NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE.

"I'm energized by the promise of this new no fluff, no filler, newscast," said Ms. Berlie. "Our live capabilities and news resources across the country are unmatched by any other broadcaster. We're primed to deliver the fastest-paced action-packed news hour on TV."

NewsNation is available weeknights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with encore presentations until 3 a.m. ET Monday through Friday. On weekends the network airs original newscasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. (see here for where you can watch or stream), followed by encore presentations of Banfield. NewsNation is also available 24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and at NewsNationNow.com.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc (Nasdaq: NXST.) NewsNation is America's source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. It is the home of the country's only live prime-time national newscast, NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, as well as BANFIELD and THE DONLON REPORT. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar's 5,600 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online and on the NewsNationNow app.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) - Get Report is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005846/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
933
Followers
34K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Muammar Gaddafi
Person
Leland Vittert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Television News#Smartphone App#Network News#Nexstar Media Inc#Newsnation#Biden#Fox News#Egyptian#Russian#Fnc#News Headquarters#Wcvb Tv#Abc#Wgn America#Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Nxst#The Donlon Report#Newsnationnow#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Switzerland
Country
Egypt
Related
TV & Videosmediaite.com

NewsNation Hires Dan Abrams to Host New Prime Time Show to Compete With Fox, CNN and MSNBC

NewsNation has hired Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams to host a new prime time show as the network expands its programming. Dan Abrams Live will debut on NewsNation, the cable news network launched by Nexstar Media Group, on September 27. It will air on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Variety, which broke the news, reported that Abrams will remain in his role with ABC News.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

NewsNation adding legal analyst Dan Abrams to prime-time lineup and launching morning show in September

NewsNation, the fledgling Chicago-based cable news network, is adding ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams to its prime-time lineup and launching its long-anticipated morning show in September. Abrams, a veteran journalist who previously served as co-anchor of ABC’s “Nightline,” will produce and host a one-hour show weeknights at 7 p.m., bringing a high-profile name and a lengthy on-air resume to ...
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Nexstar Expands NewsNation Programming

CHICAGO, Ill.—Nexstar Media has announced that it will be dramatically expanding the programming of NewsNation with the addition of 26 new hours of programming on September 27, 2021. Beginning September 27, NewsNation’s new programming line-up will include `Dan Abrams Live,’ airing weeknights from 8 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET,...
TV ShowsPosted by
extratv

NewsNation Announces New Programming with ‘Dan Abrams Live’ and ‘Morning in America’

The network just announced a new primetime show hosted by Dan Abrams and a three-hour morning block helmed by Adrienne Bankert. Both shows will kick off September 27. Abrams will host “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights from 8 - 9 p.m. ET, and promised in a statement, “We are committed to independent-minded analysis and opinion on politics, media, and the most important news of the day.” He added, “Always fact-based, sometimes surprising, but never agenda-driven — you might call it a cable news show for the rest of us.”
TV & VideosETOnline.com

Dan Abrams Joins NewsNation With New Series 'Dan Abrams Live'

Dan Abrams is returning to TV! The veteran journalist, host and media personality is joining the NewsNation network with a new series, Dan Abrams Live. NewsNation announced the show on Monday. The series will mark Abrams return to television for the first time since the unexpected cancellation of his hit A&E program Live P.D. in June 2020.
TV & VideosStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) Announces New Stations to Launch NEXTGEN TV Broadcast, Addition of Two Weeknight Programs

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)Â has announced that six Sacramento TV stations are working together to offer NEXTGEN TV to Central Valley, California,Â residents. The NEXTGEN TV system includes expanded audio and video options, as well as additional innovative capabilities, including emergency alerts. NEXTGEN also allows TV stations to personalize their broadcasts and make their content more relevant and engaging for viewers. According to the announcement, SacramentoÂ is the first city inÂ Northern CaliforniaÂ to offer commercial NEXTGEN TV, although almost 40 other early-adopter cities across the country are also providing the service. In addition, the company also announced that its wholly owned cable network, Nexstar Media Inc., is adding two new programs: "On Balance with Leland Vittert," scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET, and "NewsNation: Rush Hour," featuring Nichole Berlie and scheduled to air at 6 p.m. ET. Nexstar Media Inc. reaches approximately 75 million U.S. television households. "No one else has instant access to as many newsrooms as we have in the Nexstar family of stations," said "NewsNation" president of news Michael Corn in the press release. "'Rush Hour' and 'On Balance' emphasize our commitment to building a unique, one-of-a-kind news network that is independent, respects its viewers, and remains dedicated to keeping them engaged, with just a little bit of unpredictability thrown in for good measure."
Musicshorefire.com

Qobuz Partners With Linkfire To Launch New Affiliate Program

London, July 13 2021 - Qobuz, the leading hi-res music streaming and download platform, has partnered with Linkfire, the leading music marketing platform and smart-link company, with a new affiliate program. Whenever a fan clicks through to Qobuz and signs up for a Qobuz streaming plan, the referring artist or label will earn money as an affiliate partner.
Cedar City, UTsuu.edu

Award Winning Filmmaker Launches New Program at SUU

Southern Utah University is proud to announce Harun Mehmedinovic as the Assistant Professor of Film and Area Coordinator for their new Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Filmmaking. Mehmedinovic was born and raised in Bosnia and then relocated to the United States in high school. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he studied screenwriting and theater directing, and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Film Directing from the American Film Institute (AFI).
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

NewsNation Further Evolves With Fall Programming Expansion

The network is not even 11 months old, and it now boasts triple the amount of programming it had at launch. Now, as autumn readies its arrival, the winds are blowing in two more high-profile telejournalists at NewsNation — the Nexstar Media Group-owned cable TV operation overseen by President of Networks Sean Compton and, since mid-May, President of News Michael Corn.
EconomyBevNET.com

SIA Scotch Whisky Partners With Wilmer Valderrama To Launch New Entrepreneurship Program

This disruptive new grant program will deploy a quarter of a million dollars to multicultural small business owners in need of support, especially after the additional challenges they face because of COVID-19. It will also offer recipients access to mentorship opportunities with SIA’s founder, who is one of the first Hispanic people in history to create a Scotch Whisky, and who faced a myriad of challenges during her own entrepreneurship journey.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

The Weather Channel Announces Promotional Content With Daikin

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network, the #1 source for weather news and information on TV for nearly 40 years, and Pattrn, The Weather Channel's climate centric and sustainability platform, announce a new relationship with Daikin, the #1 heating and air conditioning manufacturer worldwide. This new, almost year-long relationship places Daikin as the sponsor of The Weather Channel's " Air Quality Index Report", providing viewers with air quality forecasts on the network's morning show, America's Morning Headquarters. The Daikin sponsorship will also be extended to Pattrn through a custom content series titled " Clean Air Community" providing solutions-based explainers about what communities, companies and leaders are doing to have a more positive impact on the environment, both indoors and out.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheWrap

No, Fox News’ COVID PSA Isn’t ‘New’ – But Their Vaccine Finder Is

Fox News released a recut version of a February COVID-19 PSA Wednesday directing viewers to the new vaccine finder on the company’s digital homepage. Online and in the media, speculation abounded that Fox News created a “new” PSA due to rampant criticism of some of their opinion hosts’ vaccine coverage. The fact is, however, that the PSA was shot early this year and debuted in February.
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Inside Shepard Smith’s Post-Fox News Crash on CNBC

Whether it’s a poor time slot, behind-the-scenes squabbles, an outdated news format, a slower post-Trump news cycle, or just a once-popular anchor taking his frustrations out on staffers, CNBC insiders have a lot of reasons for why Shepard Smith’s show has failed to capture major ratings. But one thing many agree on is that it has not met the bosses’ expectations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy