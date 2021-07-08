Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Clinical Landscape Report 2021: GlaxoSmithKline Leads Industry Sponsors With The Highest Overall Number Of Clinical Trials, Followed By Astellas And Sanofi

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia has approved the clinical trial application of the phase 1 trial of ATG-101 in patients with metastatic/advanced solid tumors and B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL). This approval marks an important milestone for Antengene as ATG-101 is the in-house developed innovative molecule with global rights entering clinical stage. In addition, ATG-101 is the first PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody entering clinical stage in Australia. This multi-center, open-label, Phase I trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ATG-101 as a single agent in patients with advanced solid tumors and NHL.