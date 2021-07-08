Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Clinical Landscape Report 2021: GlaxoSmithKline Leads Industry Sponsors With The Highest Overall Number Of Clinical Trials, Followed By Astellas And Sanofi

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, key regulatory events, probability of success, and a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts. Key Takeaways

  • The publisher estimates that in 2019, there were 305.5 million prevalent cases of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) among males aged 40 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 373.8 million prevalent cases by 2028.
  • Asia is estimated to have had the largest number of prevalent cases in 2019, and Oceania is estimated to have had the smallest number (188.5 million and 2.0 million cases, respectively).
  • Approved drugs in the BPH space target phosphodiesterase 5, steroid 5a-reductase, alpha 1 adrenergic receptor, and muscarinic acetylcholine receptor. All marketed drugs for BPH are administered via the oral route.
  • There are only three industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for BPH, with one drug each in Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III.
  • Therapies in active clinical development for BPH focus on targets such as apoptosis, mitochondria, steroid 5a-reductase, and phosphodiesterase 5. These therapies are administered via the intratumoral and oral routes.
  • The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I urology asset is 11.4%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 77.3%. Drugs, on average, take 9.0 years from Phase I to approval in the overall urology space.
  • The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that just over half of trials for BPH have been in the early and midphases of development, with 54% of trials in Phase I-II, and 46% in Phase III-IV.
  • The US has a substantial lead in the number of BPH clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major European markets, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia.
  • Clinical trial activity in the BPH space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for BPH, with 65 trials.
  • GlaxoSmithKline leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for BPH, followed by Astellas and Sanofi.

Key Topics Covered: OVERVIEW KEY TAKEAWAYS DISEASE BACKGROUND TREATMENT

  • Watchful waiting
  • Pharmacological treatment
  • Surgical treatment

EPIDEMIOLOGY MARKETED DRUGS PIPELINE DRUGS KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

  • UK's NICE Backs Funding For Olympus Plasma System For BPH
  • UK's NICE Recommends Boston Scientific's Rezum Steam Treatment For BPH

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS REVENUE OPPORTUNITY CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

  • Sponsors by status
  • Sponsors by phase
  • Recent events

BIBLIOGRAPHY

  • Prescription information

APPENDIXFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7nmv5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-bph-clinical-landscape-report-2021-glaxosmithkline-leads-industry-sponsors-with-the-highest-overall-number-of-clinical-trials-followed-by-astellas-and-sanofi-301328080.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
933
Followers
34K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaxosmithkline#Clinical Trials#Researchandmarkets Com#Market Spotlight#Key Takeaways#Bph#Phase Iii#European#Glaxosmithkline#Boston Scientific#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
Country
South Korea
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Merck : FDA Approves Keytruda - Lenvima For Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma Treatment

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the combination of Keytruda, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, plus Lenvima, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is not microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient, who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation, Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and and Eisai said in a statement.
Medical & Biotechdelawarebusinessnow.com

AstraZeneca completes purchase of rare disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca completed the $39 billion acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The closing of the acquisition marks the company’s entry into medicines for rare diseases. Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca CEO, said: “Today, we welcome our new colleagues from Alexion to AstraZeneca and begin a new chapter that will augment our growth for years to come. Our sustained R&D investment in oncology, cardiovascular and renal, as well as respiratory and immunology, has powered AstraZeneca’s transformation, and now we add rare diseases, where fewer approved treatment options exist.”
Healthbiopharmadive.com

Gene therapy for Fabry: early stages, promising results

Editor's note: BioPharma Dive, as part of our gene therapy coverage, is taking a closer look at inherited diseases for which researchers are developing genetic medicines. We aim to give a brief overview of the pipeline and lay out what could come next for such drugs. This, on Fabry disease, is our latest.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ImaginAb Announces Extension Of Long-Standing Partnership With Boehringer Ingelheim

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc, a market leading global biotechnology company, focused on developing next generation immuno oncology imaging agents and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals (RPT), today announced the signing of a new significant multi-year, non-exclusive license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim. The agreement, which builds on the long-term...
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

AB Science Today Announced That An Abstract Reporting Results From Its Phase 3 AB09004 Study On Alzheimer's Disease Has Been Selected For An Oral Presentation At The Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that an abstract reporting results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on Alzheimer's disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) (July 26-30, 2021). The AAIC is the largest and most influential...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

BYDUREON BCise (exenatide Extended-release) Approved In The US For The Treatment Of Type 2 Diabetes In Pediatric Patients Ages 10 Years And Older

AstraZeneca's BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release), once-weekly injectable suspension has been approved in the US for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D); to improve glycemic control in pediatric patients (10 to 17 years) as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

BioMarin Announces Oral Presentation at International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress with 5 Years of Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec in Adults with Severe Hemophilia A, Demonstrating Continued, Durable Clinical Benefit

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) announced today new data for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy treatment for adults with severe hemophilia A, from its open-label Phase 1/2 study during an oral presentation at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Antengene Announces The Approval By Human Research Ethics Committeein Australia And To Start The Phase 1 Trial Of ATG-101 (the First PD-L1/4-1BB Bispecific Antibody) In Solid Tumors And Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia has approved the clinical trial application of the phase 1 trial of ATG-101 in patients with metastatic/advanced solid tumors and B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL). This approval marks an important milestone for Antengene as ATG-101 is the in-house developed innovative molecule with global rights entering clinical stage. In addition, ATG-101 is the first PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody entering clinical stage in Australia. This multi-center, open-label, Phase I trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ATG-101 as a single agent in patients with advanced solid tumors and NHL.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

The impact of COVID-19 on clinical trials

Whilst pandemics are thankfully not common; COVID-19 has brought with it a profound global impact. By June 2020, global deaths had reached 420,000 whilst over 7.5 million people had been infected. As increased optimism surrounded the control of the virus, the impact on life is still to be fully understood....
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

BioVie To Present Rationale For Use Of NE3107 For The Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease At 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease, neurodegenerative disease and certain cancers, announced today that Poster 55458 entitled " Rationale for an Anti-inflammatory Insulin Sensitizer in a Phase 3 Alzheimer's Disease Trial" by Christopher L Reading, PhD, BioVie's Executive Vice President for Neuroscience Research & Development will be presented at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), July 28, 2021.
Healthcancernetwork.com

Venetoclax Combination Earns FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Higher-Risk MDS

The combination of venetoclax and azacitidine will be considered as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed, higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to the combination of venetoclax (Venclexta) plus azacitidine as a potential systemic therapy for patients with treatment-naïve myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) whose disease is considered to be intermediate-, high-, or very high–risk per the revised International Prognostic Scoring systemic (IPSS-R), according to 2 companies that are jointly responsible for developing the BCL2 inhibitor, AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.1,2.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Telemedicine Market Market Report 2021-21026 With Analysis Of CEVA, Inc, Eli Lilly And Co, Bayer AG, Merck & Co, Teladoc Health, Inc.

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine Market, Global Forecast Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Financial Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Telemedicine Market projected to grow up to $218.49 Billion by 2026 from $68.36 Billion by 2020, growing with a staggering...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Primed For a Comeback?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is still looking to make a dent in the coronavirus vaccine market. Regulatory setbacks have taken a toll on the company's efforts to commercialize. The biotech has at least one other promising pipeline candidate. It seems like a long time ago that Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was considered a...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Worth $13.8 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Type (Allogeneic, Autologous, Viral Vector, Non-viral vector), Indication (Cancer, Orthopedic), Application (Clinical, Commercial), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global cell therapy manufacturing services market size is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 from USD 7.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs July 20) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) (IPOed Friday) Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Legend Biotech...
Cancerroche.com

FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes

Every year in the US, approximately 10,000 people are diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and there remains a high unmet need for new treatment options1. The designation is based on interim results from the phase Ib M15-531 study investigating Venclexta/Venclyxto plus azacitidine in people with previously untreated higher-risk MDS. This...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Aprea Therapeutics Announces Positive Results From Phase 2 Trial Of Eprenetapopt Azacitidine For Post-Transplant Maintenance Therapy In TP53 Mutant MDS And AML

58% relapse free survival at 1 year post-transplant. BOSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced positive results from its Phase 2 trial evaluating eprenetapopt with azacitidine for post-transplant maintenance therapy in patients with TP53 mutant MDS and AML.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Merus Announces Publication In Nature Communications On MCLA-145's Novel Mechanism Of Action Promoting Tumor Immunity And Context Dependent T-Cell Costimulation

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics ® and Triclonics ®), today announced the novel mechanism of action (MOA) of MCLA-145, the Company's clinical stage Biclonics ® T-cell agonist. MCLA-145 binds with high affinity and specificity to PD-L1 and CD137. The unique immunostimulatory mechanism of action of MCLA-145 was published in Nature Communications on June 21, 2021, titled "A human CD137×PD-L1 bispecific antibody promotes anti-tumor immunity via context dependent T cell costimulation and checkpoint blockade."

Comments / 0

Community Policy