CIS Mobile Hires Industry Veteran Chris Chroniger To Lead Secure Mobility Support Efforts

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

ASHBURN, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Mobile, a mobile security leader, today announces the hiring of veteran industry executive Christopher (Chris) Chroniger, to develop and oversee its customer-facing and program management efforts. Chris will be responsible for the development, implementation and operation of all customer support and delivery activities for the rapidly growing altOS secure mobility platform. In this role, Chris will report directly to Dr. Bill Anderson, President of CIS Mobile.

In a statement, Anderson noted "Chris brings many years of experience to our altOS platform. Our unique combination of a modified Android OS supported by a powerful management console has gathered an increasing amount of attention from mission-driven customers. CIS Mobile has seen significant growth over the past year as customers recognize the risk and vulnerabilities found in consumer-grade mobile security. Chris brings a great skillset to our team and will help us scale our sales, support and operations activities."

Prior to joining CIS Mobile, Chroniger served as Chief Technology Officer for GAP Solutions - where he was responsible for the development, implementation and operation of the company's solutions and technology services. In his work at GAP - a SystemOne Company - Chris led successful new business capture and delivery across multiple areas of expertise. Chris also established GAP's Communities of Interest (COI) to support internal requirements for collaboration and team engagement. Chris was a key business driver for GAP's work at the US Food and Drug Administration's Enterprise Services and Solutions Division Modernization Program.

Prior to his work at GAP, Chris served as Chief Technology Officer for Maximus (formerly Acentia), NetStar-1 and Vice President, Strategic Technologies & Services for Dimension Data US (formerly TimeBridge Technologies). Chris also held key technological support roles at the Executive Office of the President and NASA.

Chris is an active member at ACTI-IAC, Washington Executive IoT Council and previously was Chair of the IPv6 Working Group.

About CIS Mobile

CIS Mobile is a subsidiary of CIS Secure, an industry leader and global provider for designing and manufacturing secure communications and computing solutions for Governments and Enterprises. With headquarters in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, the company operates a state-of-the-art 65,000 square foot NSA certified TEMPEST manufacturing and testing facility.

CIS Mobile has a mission to address Government needs for a modern, convenient, and secure mobility platform.

For additional information, visit our website: https://cismobile.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cis-mobile-hires-industry-veteran-chris-chroniger-to-lead-secure-mobility-support-efforts-301328230.html

SOURCE CIS Mobile

New York City, NY
