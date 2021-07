A New Bedford drug trafficker has been sentenced to up to a decade in state prison after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to multiple indictments. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Marcos Rohena-Lopez, 36, pleaded guilty on July 12 to indictments charging him with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm without an FID Card, possession of ammunition without an FID card and possession with intent to distribute a class B drug. He was sentenced to serve seven to 10 years in state prison.