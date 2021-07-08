Registration Now Open For The ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the global leader in supply chain education, transformation, innovation and leadership, today announced that registration is now open for the ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference. This premier supply chain event will be a hybrid format — presented both online and in-person on October 24 - 26, 2021 in San Antonio.

The ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference will span the course of three days bringing together forward-thinking industry experts from organizations such as UN Global Compact, DHL, Bristol Myers-Squibb, Gartner, Clorox, Coca Cola Beverages Africa, Sysco Corporation, and Greenbiz.

For attendees looking forward to the in-person experience, the hybrid option will include access to more than 50 educational sessions as well as interaction will supply chain experts in the new Connection Cafés and interactive Innovation Labs. Virtual attendees will have access to the same great education through our innovative new event platform and daily live-streamed content direct from the main stage in San Antonio. Access to all content is available post-conference for up to 30 days.

"Supply chain was in the spotlight in 2020 and now in 2021, it's under the microscope. This increased awareness and attention to our industry makes it more crucial than ever for supply chain professionals to expand their knowledge and grow their networks," said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. "This is why the ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference is a must-attend, in-person or virtual, event where participants can find world-class education, hear cutting-edge presentations from industry leaders, and network with others committed to advancing supply chain."

Featured Speakers include Jim Brooksher, Group Manager, Supply Chain Planning-Operation, Clorox; Gina Chung, ‎Vice President Innovation Americas, ‎DHL; Carol Cunningham, Senior Sales and Operations Planning Manager, Energizer Holdings; Homero Escandon, CPIM, CSCP-F, CLTD-F, Vice President of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operational Excellence, Biotix; and Steven Melnyk, Professor of Supply Chain Management, Department of Supply Chain, Michigan State University.

The health, safety and wellbeing of ASCM members and colleagues is of paramount importance and the ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference will be organized in accordance with health and safety standards set forth by the Henry B. González Convention Center.

ASCM would like to thank the 2021 annual conference sponsors - AC Business Media, Deloitte, IBM, Peerless Media, PwC, and Prologis.

Register for the ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference before July 31 and save $200. Learn more about registration options and pricing.

About ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership. As the largest nonprofit association for supply chain, ASCM is an unbiased partner, connecting companies around the world to the newest thought leadership on all aspects of supply chain. ASCM is built on a foundation of APICS certification and training spanning 60 years. Now, ASCM is driving innovation in the industry with new products, services and partnerships that enable companies to further optimize their supply chains, secure their competitive advantage and positively influence their bottom lines. For more information, visit ascm.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-now-open-for-the-ascm-connect-annual-conference-301328201.html

SOURCE Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM)