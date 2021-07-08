Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

COVID vaccines still work against mutant, researchers find

By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
Derrick
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from France adds to evidence that widely used COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against a coronavirus mutant that is spreading rapidly around the world and now is the most prevalent variant in the U.S. The delta variant is surging through populations with low vaccination rates. On Thursday,...

