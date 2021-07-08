IDrive Photos Is Now Faster And More Portable Than Google Photos, Flickr And Others

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup has made enhancements to IDrive® Photos , now offering possibly the fastest and most affordable, original resolution, unlimited photo/video cloud backup app available for iOS and Android, enabling users to back up their entire mobile photo galleries in minutes.

Raghu Kulkarni, CEO at IDrive Inc, said that the performance comparison was made at various locations using multiple devices, and IDrive Photos outperformed all other services at most locations and for most ios and android devices. IDrive Photos is also one of the few services that offers the ability to restore the entire photos and videos backup to another mobile device with one click making it more portable than other services.

With these improvements, IDrive is ensuring that users can quickly protect all of their precious memories that are stored on their mobile devices.

Since the majority of people carry their phones with them at all times and like to document their lives through photos and videos, storing these files in a secondary location is a necessity just in case their device is no longer accessible. With IDrive Photos, users will have peace of mind that all of their photos and videos are stored securely in the cloud and ready to be recovered.

Unlike competing photo backup services, IDrive Photos offers unlimited, full resolution storage space so users don't have to pick and choose which photos and videos they want to back up. All of this comes at a price of just $9.95/year. New users can sign up directly on the IDrive website and get a 90% off first year discount for just 99 cents for a whole year!

Along with performance improvements, IDrive Photos now has enhanced sharing with ability to choose multiple files for sharing, better web based options to view and share.

Here is a summary of current feature-set for IDrive Photos:

Unlimited, full resolution photo and video backup

Restore from anywhere - download photos and videos from IDrive Photos account to any device

Restore entire photos/Videos backup to another mobile device with one click

Share Photos/Videos online - effortlessly share photos/videos with friends and family through the IDrive Photos app

Timeline View - photos are organized by date, making it easy to view photos from a specific period

Auto-upload - ensures all new photos/videos are automatically uploaded from the device to the IDrive Photos account

Favorites - create a "favorites" album for faster access to favorite photos/videos

To get started with IDrive Photos, new users have to just download the application on their iOS or Android device, create an account and sign-in, and allow access to all the photos and videos on the device to enable automatic backup.

About IDrive IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.

