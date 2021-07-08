Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Viatris Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Aug. 9, 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

PITTSBURGH, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (VTRS) plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, Aug. 9, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula also will host a webcast at 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 9 to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 855.493.3607 or 346.354.0950 for international callers (ID#: 9972248). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Viatris Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway ®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-inc-to-release-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-aug-9-2021-301328210.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
939
Followers
34K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Over The Counter#Investor Viatris Com#Viatris Viatris Inc#Viatrisinc#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.500-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.750 EPS. Several analysts have recently...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) Welcome to Marsh & McLennan's conference call. Today's call is being recorded. Second quarter 2021 financial results and supplemental information were issued earlier this morning. They are available on the company's website at mmc.com. Please note that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements, including certain expectations related to COVID-19 and other matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a variety of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. For a more detailed discussion of those factors, please refer to our earnings release for this quarter and to our most recent SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K, all of which are available on the Marsh & McLennan website. During the call today, we may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the schedule in today's earnings release. I'll now turn this call over to Dan Glaser, President and CEO of Marsh & McLennan.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement ("ASR") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs") to repurchase $475 million of the Company's common stock. The ASR was entered into pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program, under which $1.46 billion remained available as of July 21, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Access To First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Information

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) is scheduled to release its first quarter results and supplementary financial information on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after TSX market close. Interested investors, the media and other stakeholders may review the earnings release and supplementary financial information at www.cgf.com/investor-relations/investor-resources/financial-reports/.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Nasdaq Q2 Revenue Jumps 21%, Initiates $475M Share Buyback Program

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) published on Wednesday its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, between April and June, showing a 21 percent year-over-year gain in its net revenue. In absolute terms, this figure came in at $846 million. The company further detailed that it generated $104 million or...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Webcast On July 29, 2021

ELKHART, Ind., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) - Get Report, a major manufacturer and distributor of building and component products for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing and industrial markets, expects to release its second quarter and six months 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) - Get Report and (DGICB) - Get Report, an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states, reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Wisconsin Electric Declares Quarterly Dividends

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable Sept. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug. 13, 2021. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable Oct. 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on Oct. 14, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details Of Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call And Webcast

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company") (TSX:KL) (KL) - Get Report (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Eastern Time ("ET"). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.kl.gold.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Stifel Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) - Get Report today announced it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 12,000,000 depositary shares ($300 million of aggregate public offering price), each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of perpetual 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, $1.00 par value, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 liquidation preference per depositary share).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scout Clean Energy Taps John Clapp As Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy, LLC ('Scout') announced today that it has strengthened its executive leadership team by adding renewables industry veteran John Clapp as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). "We are excited to add John to our executive team along with myself and our COO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy