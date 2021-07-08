Cancel
Garmin® Ltd. Schedules Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen to its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call that will be broadcast over the Internet on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to market open on July 28, 2021.

What: Garmin Ltd. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/

How: Join via the website link above, or participate by phone by dialing 855-757-3897 (due to the limited number of lines available, we encourage you to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call).

Contact: investor.relations@garmin.com

An archive of the live webcast will be available until July 27, 2022 on Garmin's website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and select the Quarterly and Annual Earnings page.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at linkedin.com/company/garmin, facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin Ltd: Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005845/en/

