Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Carver Bancorp Triples in Apparent Meme Stock Boost

By Rob Lenihan
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NP7Wk_0arELcsZ00

Carver Bancorp (CARV) - Get Report more than tripled on Thursday as one of the country’s oldest and largest African-American-backed financial institutions caught the attention of retail traders.

Shares of the New York company at last check were trading at $35.70 compared with Wednesday's close at $10.58.

A company spokesperson said in an email that as a matter of policy, "Carver Bancorp does not comment on daily fluctuations in its stock price."

No news appears to be driving the sudden price hike, but retail investors were talking up the stock on a subreddit called r/carvstock.

"Blasting up!!" one poster declared Wednesday. "$CARV to the moon!"

"Spread the word people!!!" another poster said. "This will gamma squeeze… get as much people on board as you can!!! 68% shorted."

The company, founded in 1948 to serve African-American communities, did not appear on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, the site of many other meme stock discussions.

A bot on the subreddit said Carver Bancorp did not qualify for coverage since its market capitalization is less than $1 billion.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, message volume about Carver Bancorp was up 524%.

"$SCARV don’t fear the rip!" a poster said on Stocktwits. "Buy it! The short interest is 60% of float! Market cap 100 million. Upside 300%+"

Newegg Commerce (NEGG) - Get Report shares on Thursday dropped alongside other meme stocks amid a broader market selloff. AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop (GME) - Get Report also traded lower.

In Newegg’s case, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer, in a tweet on Wednesday, called the stock a “total BGL game,” referring to when stocks are bagged, gunned and liquidated. Newegg is an online electronics retailer.

On Thursday, he tweeted additional caution on Newegg, and on investors getting caught up and caught out in meme stock momentum trading gone awry.

Marin Software (MRIN) - Get Report shares surged last week amid touts on Reddit message boards and other platforms to collectively push back against a potential short squeeze.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
932
Followers
34K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carver Bancorp#Triples#Apparent Meme Stock Boost#African American#Newegg Commerce#Negg#Amc Entertainment#Gme#Bgl#Marin Software#Mrin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Meme
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Snap Earnings Preview: Can the Stock Break Out Again?

I remember Snap (SNAP) - Get Report as an excellent trading vehicle in the fourth quarter. Shares trended higher for the first few weeks of October, then erupted higher near the end of the monthly. After chopping around in November, the stock climbed toward $55 - more than double where it was trading in October.
StocksStreet.Com

Here's the Price Level Where I Would Buy Doximity Stock

In his "Know Your IPO" segment of Mad Money Wednesday night, Jim Cramer reminded viewers that every market is bound by the laws of supply and demand. Right now, supply is far outstripping demand, with 19 deals coming this week alone. And while Cramer deemed the vast majority of these IPOs "absolute garbage," there is one that stands out, Doximity (DOCS) , the health information platform for doctors.
StocksFinancial-Planning.com

Pricey AMC meme shares are a ‘low priced stock’ in new ETF

When Direxion’s new budget-stock fund starts trading on Thursday, its biggest holding will be one of the most famously expensive shares in the country. A quirk of indexing means that AMC Entertainment Holdings — currently pricier than about 90% of S&P 500 members — has yet to exit the gauge of cheap shares tracked by Direxion’s new fund.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Trading Lower Today: Cramer Weighs In

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are trading lower Thursday despite the company reporting better-than expected Q2 financial results. Jim Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's 'Squawk On The Street' that the conference call was 'one of the worst conference calls' he has ever heard. The company told a 'negative story,' Cramer added.
StocksBenzinga

Jim Cramer Says Ditch Clover Health And Buy Into This Healthcare Stock Instead

CNBC host Jim Cramer advised investors to sell their shares in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), calling the health insurance company a “two-leaf clover.”. What Happened: Cramer, instead, advised investors to buy shares of Minnesota-based healthcare company UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), saying he does not like Clover Health’s business model.
StocksZacks.com

5 Dirt-Cheap Stocks Set to Report Triple-Digit Earnings Growth

The Q2 earnings season is heating up, with total S&P 500 earnings expected to be up 67.7% from the same period last year on 19.1% higher revenues. The earnings projection suggests a solid improvement from 50.6% growth expected at the start of Q2 and would follows 49.3% earnings growth in Q1.
EconomyStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 7/22/21

In Thursday's episode of TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer discusses earnings from AT&T (T) - Get Report, Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report, and Southwest (LUV) - Get Report, cryptocurrency and much more. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Thursday's Daily Rundown.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 123% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 29% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Wednesday. The company has been reportedly granted European patent number EP2839858 titled "Field focusing and mapping in an electrode array."
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

ASML Earnings Are Pushing Semiconductor Stocks Higher

In today's video I look at fundamentals and recent earnings for ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML). Below I share a few highlights from the video. On June 21, 2021, ASML reported strong earnings, causing its stock price to jump over 5%. Numerous semiconductor stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also up for the day since ASML products are used to create semiconductor chips, creating a bullish scenario for semiconductor investors.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Thursday: CSX, Texas Instruments and AT&T

Stock futures were rising modestly Thursday as optimism about earnings and the economic recovery outweighed Wall Street's concerns about rising inflation and surging coronavirus cases. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:. 1. Texas Instruments | Down 4.5%. Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report shares...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Dominos, Crocs, CSX

Stocks were mixed Thursday as investors weighed optimism about earnings and the economic recovery against a surprising jump in U.S. unemployment claims. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:. 1. Domino's | Increase 11%. Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report jumped after the fast-food pizza...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Mad Money Highlight: Atlas Leads MongoDB’s Growth

With share prices of the database provider MongoDB (MDB) - Get Report having more than doubled since March 2020, Jim Cramer spoke with David Ittycheria, president and CEO of the company, during a recent “Executive Decision” segment on Mad Money. MongoDB shares are up 15% over the past three months....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

SoFi Technologies Stock Flies Higher, Options Traders Slam Calls

On Monday, Jim Cramer said he expects SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) to fall lower, adding he would be a buyer at the $14 level — but may not get that chance. On Tuesday, SoFI’s stock rallied over 10% higher amid increased retail interest, but institutions were also hammering call contracts.
StocksStreet.Com

2 Meme Stocks On The Edge Of A Short Squeeze

Meme mania is alive and well on Reddit and elsewhere on the internet. Stocks with increased short interest remain a hot topic of conversation in key forums, attracting retail investors to the “apes vs. suits” battles that have become popular this year. Today, Wall Street Memes lists two stocks that...
StocksDailyFx

Meme Stocks: What Are They and Why Are They so Popular?

Meme stocks are shares that tend to rise exponentially after going ‘viral’ on social media platforms or online forums often without any justification provided by the fundamental value of the share itself. The targeted stocks tend to be ‘underdogs’ or companies that are heavily shorted by large institutions - mainly hedge funds but also include new tech or pharma stocks with great perceived potential.
StocksStreet.Com

I Like the Looks of This Action Into Earnings Season

The market is building on the bounce action from Tuesday, with small-cap and growth names leading the action again. Breadth is very strong at almost 4 to 1 positive but new 12-month highs are still quite low at around 150. The reason there aren't more new highs is that the lagging stocks are now leading while those that were at highs just a week or so ago are correcting.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Dow Stocks With 48% to 58% Upside, According to Wall Street

The Dow Jones' 30 components are a diverse collection of time-tested and profitable businesses. Wall Street's high-water price targets should probably be taken with a grain of salt. For the past 125 years, arguably no stock index has been more widely followed than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI). The...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Zions Bancorp Stock Shows Improved Relative Price Performance Amid Small-Cap, Bank Stocks Rebound

Small-cap stocks were laggards until recently but that seems to be changing. They have performed better and the small-cap tracking Russell 2000 rose 1.8% Wednesday, compared to just under 1% for the major indexes. Banks have been one of the rising groups and small-cap Zions Bancorp is among the better rated bank stock. On Wednesday, Zions Bancorp (ZION) earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 67 to 73.

Comments / 0

Community Policy