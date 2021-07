Before George F. Kennan was appointed Director of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff in 1947, he lectured at the National War College in Washington, D.C. The National War College had been established after World War II and was located on the grounds of an army post that became Ft. McNair, a short distance from policymakers in the nation’s capital. Kennan’s lectures predated the publication of his seminal “X” article in Foreign Affairs that explained the policy of containment, but he wrote that essay while lecturing and living at the college. Kennan had attained prominence in Washington as a result of the “Long Telegram” he dispatched from Moscow in February 1946.