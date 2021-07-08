ACLC And Innovaccer To Jointly Launch Industry's Largest Value-Based Care Collaborative

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, plans to partner with the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC) to launch various initiatives promoting value-based care (VBC) in the industry. The enterprises are working to create an alliance of healthcare thought-leaders and establish a culture of innovation in the VBC landscape. Additionally, this consortium will provide enablement capabilities for the healthcare workforce that supports the promise of higher value, higher quality care that delivers equitable outcomes for all.

The ACLC is a nonprofit, peer-learning, member organization in which members work together to develop VBC competencies and build resources and tools for their peers. Together, Innovaccer and the ACLC will build a framework to help VBC firms succeed.

Supported by some of the industry's foremost leaders and industry experts, the ACLC and Innovaccer are planning to establish a joint Value-Based Care Center of Excellence to help organizations transition to VBC models. The aim is to establish a Center that will help enterprises address issues associated with shifting, sustaining, and growing in new-age payment models and keep its members updated on the latest industry trends.

Innovaccer and the ACLC also recently partnered to publish " Overview of the Digital Health Landscape" with insights from Dr. Paul Grundy, Founding President of the Primary Care Collaborative (PCC), and Dr. David Nace, Chief Medical Officer at Innovaccer Inc. The brief explored today's evolving digital health landscape, analyzing major trends, recent mergers and acquisitions, and expectations for the future.

Together with CareAsOne — a not-for-profit virtual healthcare professional community — Innovaccer and the ACLC hosted a webinar, "Digital Health Landscape: The New Decade," on June 29. Dr. Eric Weaver, Executive Director of the ACLC and Board Member of Half Helen Foundation, moderated the session. Panelists Dr. David Nace and Edward Marx, Chief Digital Officer of Tech Mahindra Health & Life Sciences and best-selling author, discussed the insights from "Overview of the Digital Health Landscape."

Innovaccer and the ACLC are also exploring certification courses, webinars, roundtable discussions, benchmarking for healthcare organizations, boot camps, and more, to identify the challenges of value-based care and transform the future of healthcare — a task no company can achieve on its own.

"The seismic shift towards improved population health will not happen by fiat alone. It will require trusted partnerships, peer learning, scalable solutions for workforce development, and population health technology. Innovaccer shares our vision for developing a national resource center for value-based care that can democratize knowledge for the betterment of our industry — with improved outcomes for the patients it serves. The ACLC is proud to partner with Innovaccer in this effort to deliver on the promise of health equity and value-based care," said Eric Weaver, DHA, MHA, Executive Director at the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative.

"We've always been committed to the success of value-based care organizations," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Innovaccer and the ACLC are best aligned to fulfill the needs of organizations participating in risk-based contracts. I'm optimistic that with the combined efforts of both enterprises, we can truly realize the future of value-based care establishments — one driven by the dedication, panache, and ingenuity of thousands of healthcare innovators across the landscape."

About the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC)

The ACLC is a nonprofit, peer-learning member organization focused on accelerating the transition to value-based care. We have identified the organizational care delivery competencies needed for providers to succeed in risk-bearing payment models. As the value-based care movement progresses, organizations are transitioning from "what to do" to "how to do it." The ACLC brings together the top performers in value-based care and industry leaders who know what it takes to succeed. The ACLC is a merger of the Leavitt Partners Accountable Care Cooperative and the Brookings Institution's ACO Learning Network—members of these organizations are the founding members of the ACLC.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

