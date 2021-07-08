Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ACLC And Innovaccer To Jointly Launch Industry's Largest Value-Based Care Collaborative

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, plans to partner with the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC) to launch various initiatives promoting value-based care (VBC) in the industry. The enterprises are working to create an alliance of healthcare thought-leaders and establish a culture of innovation in the VBC landscape. Additionally, this consortium will provide enablement capabilities for the healthcare workforce that supports the promise of higher value, higher quality care that delivers equitable outcomes for all.

The ACLC is a nonprofit, peer-learning, member organization in which members work together to develop VBC competencies and build resources and tools for their peers. Together, Innovaccer and the ACLC will build a framework to help VBC firms succeed.

Supported by some of the industry's foremost leaders and industry experts, the ACLC and Innovaccer are planning to establish a joint Value-Based Care Center of Excellence to help organizations transition to VBC models. The aim is to establish a Center that will help enterprises address issues associated with shifting, sustaining, and growing in new-age payment models and keep its members updated on the latest industry trends.

Innovaccer and the ACLC also recently partnered to publish " Overview of the Digital Health Landscape" with insights from Dr. Paul Grundy, Founding President of the Primary Care Collaborative (PCC), and Dr. David Nace, Chief Medical Officer at Innovaccer Inc. The brief explored today's evolving digital health landscape, analyzing major trends, recent mergers and acquisitions, and expectations for the future.

Together with CareAsOne — a not-for-profit virtual healthcare professional community — Innovaccer and the ACLC hosted a webinar, "Digital Health Landscape: The New Decade," on June 29. Dr. Eric Weaver, Executive Director of the ACLC and Board Member of Half Helen Foundation, moderated the session. Panelists Dr. David Nace and Edward Marx, Chief Digital Officer of Tech Mahindra Health & Life Sciences and best-selling author, discussed the insights from "Overview of the Digital Health Landscape."

Innovaccer and the ACLC are also exploring certification courses, webinars, roundtable discussions, benchmarking for healthcare organizations, boot camps, and more, to identify the challenges of value-based care and transform the future of healthcare — a task no company can achieve on its own.

"The seismic shift towards improved population health will not happen by fiat alone. It will require trusted partnerships, peer learning, scalable solutions for workforce development, and population health technology. Innovaccer shares our vision for developing a national resource center for value-based care that can democratize knowledge for the betterment of our industry — with improved outcomes for the patients it serves. The ACLC is proud to partner with Innovaccer in this effort to deliver on the promise of health equity and value-based care," said Eric Weaver, DHA, MHA, Executive Director at the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative.

"We've always been committed to the success of value-based care organizations," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Innovaccer and the ACLC are best aligned to fulfill the needs of organizations participating in risk-based contracts. I'm optimistic that with the combined efforts of both enterprises, we can truly realize the future of value-based care establishments — one driven by the dedication, panache, and ingenuity of thousands of healthcare innovators across the landscape."

About the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC)

The ACLC is a nonprofit, peer-learning member organization focused on accelerating the transition to value-based care. We have identified the organizational care delivery competencies needed for providers to succeed in risk-bearing payment models. As the value-based care movement progresses, organizations are transitioning from "what to do" to "how to do it." The ACLC brings together the top performers in value-based care and industry leaders who know what it takes to succeed. The ACLC is a merger of the Leavitt Partners Accountable Care Cooperative and the Brookings Institution's ACO Learning Network—members of these organizations are the founding members of the ACLC.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact Sachin SaxenaInnovaccer Inc.415-504-3851

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aclc-and-innovaccer-to-jointly-launch-industrys-largest-value-based-care-collaborative-301328150.html

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
939
Followers
34K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Weaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Aclc#Vbc#Board#Half Helen Foundation#Fiat#Mha#Aco Learning Network#Innovaccer Health Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Qure4u Announces Close of $25M Growth Equity Investment to Accelerate Innovation in Digital Health Solutions

BRADENTON, Fla. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health, today announced the close of its $25M funding from Boston growth equity firm Volition Capital. The investment follows record 140% YoY growth fueled by a rapidly expanding customer base and increased adoption of Qure4u’s patient engagement and virtual care platform that supports the entire patient journey.
HealthTimes Union

Innovaccer And Documo Bring HIPAA-Compliant Digital Fax to the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Today Innovaccer and Documo announced that Documo’s mFax, a leading enterprise fax solution for regulated industries, is now integrated and available on the Innovaccer Health Cloud. Now providers, payers, life sciences companies, and digital health innovators can accelerate digital transformation by bringing HIPAA-compliant secure...
Health ServicesThrive Global

Aaron Witwer of Humankind Health Consulting: “More focus on value-based primary care”

More focus on value-based primary care — Primary care offices are where 90+% of care happens, or should happen, but hospitals and independent doctor’s offices have been forced to see more patients in less time which decreased the quality. In addition to actual offices, we need more avenues for care like telehealth, mobile apps, AI and federally qualified health centers so that we reduce the barriers for people to quickly and efficiently access care.
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Outlook On The Digital Health Solutions For Behavioral Health Management Global Market - Behavioral Health Solutions For The Pediatric Population Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Health Solutions for Behavioral Health Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The World Health Organization (WHO) made the following statement many years ago, "There is no health without mental health". Today, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the...
SoftwareMedagadget.com

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market | Know the Latest Share and Revenue of Market

Revenue cycle management is seeing rising uptake in healthcare centers in the US and in other countries across the world as well. It is leveraged to track the revenue from their patients by managing claims processing, payment and revenue generation. A medical billing software or practice management software is needed for it and the overall process includes determining everything from eligibility of patients, collecting their co-pay, coding and tracking claims, collecting payments, and following up on denied claims.
Engineeringautomationworld.com

Industrial Robots Get Collaborative

Learn about Mistubishi Electric’s work to make industrial robots collaborative. Find out how Veo Robotics FreeMove system can make any industrial robot collaborative. See how Veo Robotics’ FreeMove meets international safety standards. Related to this episode:. Download PMMI's Cybersecurity White Paper to learn the most important actions you can take...
Healthaithority.com

Health Catalyst Launches Value Optimizer – A New Approach To Managing Risk And Achieving Profitability In Population Health

Health Catalyst, Inc. a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, announced the launch of Value Optimizer, a new population health solution that quickly identifies highly valuable opportunities for value-based care (VBC) performance improvement. VBC payment models have become increasingly common as healthcare organizations seek...
HealthMedagadget.com

Digital Health Market Survey Report Stating that New Inventions and Technologies Drive the Industry Growth

“TMR Research is a leader in developing well-researched reports. The expertise of the researchers at TMR Research makes the report stand out from others. TMR Research reports help the stakeholders and CXOs make impactful decisions through a unique blend of innovation and analytical thinking. The use of innovation and analytical thinking while structuring a report assures complete and ideal information of the current status of the market to the stakeholders.”
HealthInsurance Journal

Beazley Enhances ‘Virtual Care’ Coverage for Growing Telehealth and Wellness Sector

Specialist insurer Beazley has enhanced its pioneering Virtual Care policy, which provides comprehensive protection against the interconnected risks facing digital health and wellness organizations. First launched in the U.S. in 2017 for the telehealth sector, demand for Virtual Care coverage has increased significantly during the pandemic in line with the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
aithority.com

OpenSea Raises $100 Million Series B From a16z to Scale Industry’s First and Largest NFT Marketplace

Amidst Mass Consumer Adoption, Opensea Valued at $1.5 Billion for Its Open Marketplace Enabling Users to Create, Buy and Sell NFTS Across Multiple Blockchains. OpenSea, the world’s first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NFTs, announced it has raised $100 million in Series B financing led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), valuing the company at $1.5 billion. The company is also launching official support for multiple blockchains, becoming the first cross-blockchain NFT marketplace.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Biospectal Raises $4.3M Seed Funding Led By Digital Health Investor, SeedLink

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biospectal SA , the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, today announced the closing of a $4.3M (€3.7M Euros) round of seed funding led by digital health investor, SeedLink , with additional funding from LabCorp , Athensmed , Swiss based Privilege Ventures and other European and US investors. Biospectal will leverage the new funds to scale its OptiBP™ smartphone blood pressure monitoring application and data platform technology worldwide. Biospectal OptiBP for Android launched in public beta in January 2021. Biospectal OptiBP for iOS is currently in alpha and is planned for public beta launch in the second half of 2021. View a short video of how Biospectal OptiBP works here .
Healthaithority.com

Firstsource and Upfront Healthcare Partner to Improve Digital Engagement and Provide Personalized Navigation for Patients and Health Plan Members

Partnership Aligns Industry Leaders to Offer Hyper-Personalized Experience, Leveraging Advanced AI, Action-Oriented Health Management Content, and Omnichannel Communications Tools. Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, and Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication and patient engagement platform, have joined...
Health Servicesbenefitspro.com

Post-COVID value-based platforms are ready to scale

COVID-19 woke up Americans to the tightrope of health care – a dangerous and unknown virus pushing our very health care infrastructure to its outer limits amid decades of surging costs. Despite the struggles of the now fast-fading pandemic, trends and technology advancements underway years earlier are poised to be solutions that will drive transformation in the post-COVID era of health care in the U.S. The unsustainable rising cost of care has been driving innovation for decades— many new advancements have matured, evolved, and are ready to scale.
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

Specialists are the Next Frontier of Health Plans’ Value-Based Care Agenda

In today’s fast-changing healthcare landscape, health plans are looking to value-based care (VBC) to drive savings, optimize utilization and enhance predictability. Yet while most VBC models are focused on primary care, a larger proportion of healthcare spending is on specialists. Significant opportunity exists for health plans to explore the largely untapped arena of specialist VBC contracting to advance their VBC goals.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Infor Announces Support For AWS For Health Initiative

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help unlock operational efficiencies and insights, respond with agility to unforeseen circumstances, lower costs, and realize clinical and patient care improvements. This collaboration underscores Infor's commitment to the healthcare industry and to providing its customers with a trusted cloud offering through AWS.
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

Elevating Value-Based Care Requires the Right Provider Intelligence

As the ecosystem of healthcare delivery continues to evolve, the role of health plans is shifting. It’s a critical time for health plans to secure their position in value-based care (VBC) innovation and execution. There’s a significant opportunity for health plans to optimize provider targeting by using provider intelligence, that...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Burloak Technologies Scales Capacity With California Additive Manufacturing Facility

OAKVILLE, ON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced the establishment of its second additive manufacturing center in Camarillo, California. With the addition of this facility, Burloak Technologies becomes North America's first multi-site additive manufacturing services provider, offering full Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM) expertise at scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy