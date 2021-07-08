Cancel
Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae Pull Out of Bonnaroo Festival

By Jem Aswad
Variety
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have pulled out of the Bonnaroo festival, organizers announced over social media on Thursday (July 8), with left-field rock trio Khruangbin and dance music titans Rufus Du Sol added. No reason was given for the cancelations, but it...

variety.com

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
