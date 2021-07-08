Cancel
Cancer

Children's Cancer Research Fund Looking For 80,000 Cyclists To Help 'Kick Cancer's Butt' During Great Cycle Challenge USA This September

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is officially open for the seventh annual Great Cycle Challenge USA to support Children's Cancer Research Fund. Cyclists of all ages and abilities, on one wheel or more, outdoors or in, can register online now at GreatCycleChallenge.com and ride to fight kids' cancer.

Great Cycle Challenge USA began in 2015 to fight children's cancer. Every year, more than 15,000 American children are diagnosed with the disease and it's the leading cause of death by illness in children. In six years, the Great Cycle Challenge USA community of 350,000 riders from all 50 states have pedaled more than 24.8 million miles while raising more than $39 million in support of research to develop better treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer. This year, the event hopes to raise$10 million.

The virtual event, sponsored in part by Zebra Technologies Corporation, invites individuals and teams to ride during September's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Participants set personal mileage and fundraising goals and ask their friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them. They accumulate miles where and when it is convenient for them, as well as create or join group rides in their communities.

Mileage and fundraising are made simple with the Great Cycle Challenge app, or miles can be recorded with MapMyRide or Strava. And riders who register now for the Challenge through July 23 at GreatCycleChallenge.com will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Trek® bike valued at $4,099.

"Great Cycle Challenge USA has quickly grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country," said Daniel Gumnit, CEO, Children's Cancer Research Fund. "By pedaling and raising awareness, we're helping researchers find safer, more effective treatments for kids with cancer. These advancements wouldn't be possible without the incredible community of passionate GCC riders."

Funds go to support research at leading pediatric cancer centers across America including Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Texas Children's Hospital, University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and more.

Returning in 2021: GCC Champions Program

This year, 300 cyclists have been selected as great Cycle Challenge Champions, serving as ambassadors for the event. GCC Champions will help raise awareness for fundraiser as well as host group rides in their area, helping to bring riders together in their communities.

About Great Cycle Challenge

Great Cycle Challenge USA encourages cyclists across the United States to challenge themselves and set their own personal riding goals in September to fight kids' cancer. Riders fundraise to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve. For more information, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.

About Children's Cancer Research Fund

Children's Cancer Research Fund invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. Since 1981, CCRF donors have funded research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. Visit childrenscancer.org or call 888-422-7348 to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-cancer-research-fund-looking-for-80-000-cyclists-to-help-kick-cancers-butt-during-great-cycle-challenge-usa-this-september-301328132.html

SOURCE Children's Cancer Research Fund

