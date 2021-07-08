Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

U.S. citizen detained in brazen slaying of Haiti president

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jdNF_0arEL2Nm00

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — An already struggling and chaotic Haiti stumbled into an uncertain future Thursday after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, followed by a gunfight in which police killed seven suspects, detained six others, including a U.S. citizen, and freed three officers being held hostage.

A hunt was underway for any other gunmen responsible for the pre-dawn raid on Moïse’s home early Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded. She was flown to Miami for treatment.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti's elections minister, told The Associated Press that one of the suspects in custody was James Solages, a Haitian-American.

“The pursuit of the mercenaries continues,” Léon Charles, director of Haiti’s National Police, said Wednesday night in announcing the arrest of suspects. “Their fate is fixed: They will fall in the fighting or will be arrested.”

On Thursday, Charles told reporters that six suspects had been arrested and seven killed and that police were still looking for more.

Witnesses said two of the suspects were discovered hiding in bushes in Port-au-Prince on Thursday by a crowd, some of whom grabbed the men by their shirts and pants, pushing them and occasionally slapping them.

Police arrived shortly afterward to arrest the men, who were sweating heavily and wearing clothes that seemed to be smeared with mud, an Associated Press journalist at the scene said. Officers placed them in the back of a pickup truck and drove away as the crowd ran after them to the nearby police station.

Once there, some in the crowd chanted: “They killed the president! Give them to us. We’re going to burn them!”

One man was overheard saying that it was unacceptable for foreigners to come to Haiti to kill the country’s leader, referring to reports from officials that the perpetrators spoke Spanish or English.

The crowd later set fire to several abandoned cars riddled with bullet holes that they believed belonged to the suspects, who were white men. The cars didn’t have license plates, and inside one of them was an empty box of bullets and some water.

At a news conference Thursday, Charles, the police chief, asked people to stay calm, go home and let police do their work as he warned that authorities needed evidence they were destroying, including the burned cars.

Officials did not provide any details about the suspects, including their nationalities, nor did they address a motive or say what led police to them. They said only that the attack condemned by Haiti’s main opposition parties and the international community was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group.”

Prime Minister Claude Joseph assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military and on Thursday asked people to reopen businesses and go back to work as he ordered the reopening of the international airport.

On Wednesday, Joseph decreed a two-week state of siege following Moïse’s killing, which stunned a nation grappling with some of the Western Hemisphere’s highest poverty, violence and political instability.

Inflation and gang violence have spiraled upward as food and fuel grew scarcer in a country where 60% of Haitians earn less than $2 a day. The increasingly dire situation comes as Haiti is still trying to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 following a history of dictatorship and political upheaval.

“There is this void now, and they are scared about what will happen to their loved ones,” said Marlene Bastien, executive director of Family Action Network Movement, a group that helps people in Miami’s Little Haiti community.

She said it was important for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to take a much more active role in supporting attempts at national dialogue in Haiti with the aim of holding free, fair and credible elections.

Bastien said she also wants to see participation of the extensive Haitian diaspora: “No more band-aids. The Haitian people have been crying and suffering for too long.”

Haiti had grown increasingly unstable under Moïse, who had been ruling by decree for more than a year and faced violent protests as critics accused him of trying to amass more power while the opposition demanded he step down.

According to Haiti’s constitution, Moïse should be replaced by the president of Haiti’s Supreme Court, but the chief justice died in recent days from COVID-19, leaving open the question of who might rightfully succeed to the office.

Joseph, meanwhile, was supposed to be replaced by Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who had been named prime minister by Moïse a day before the assassination.

Henry told the AP in a brief interview that he is the prime minister, calling it an exceptional and confusing situation. In another interview with Radio Zenith, he said he had no dispute with Joseph. “I only disagree with the fact that people have taken hasty decisions ... when the moment demands a little more serenity and maturity,” he said.

Moïse had faced large protests in recent months that turned violent as opposition leaders and their supporters rejected his plans to hold a constitutional referendum with proposals that would strengthen the presidency.

On Thursday, public transportation and street vendors remained scarce, an unusual sight for the normally bustling streets of Port-au-Prince.

Marco Destin, 39, was walking to see his family since no buses, known as tap-taps, were available. He was carrying a loaf of bread for them because they had not left their house since the president’s killing out of fear for their lives.

“Every one at home is sleeping with one eye open and one eye closed,” he said. “If the head of state is not protected, I don’t have any protection whatsoever.”

Destin said Haiti has always been a complicated country and that he wasn’t sure what the upcoming days would bring. “Haiti doesn’t know what direction it’s heading in right now,” he said. “To be honest, I don’t know what the solution is. There’s always been a fight for power.”

Gunfire rang out intermittently across the city hours after the killing, a grim reminder of the growing power of gangs that displaced more than 14,700 people last month alone as they torched and ransacked homes in a fight over territory.

Robert Fatton, a Haitian politics expert at the University of Virginia, said gangs were a force to contend with and it isn’t certain Haiti’s security forces can enforce a state of siege.

“It’s a really explosive situation,” he said, adding that foreign intervention with a U.N.-type military presence is a possibility. “Whether Claude Joseph manages to stay in power is a huge question. It will be very difficult to do so if he doesn’t create a government of national unity.”

Joseph told the AP that he supports an international investigation into the assassination and believes elections scheduled for later this year should be held, as he promised to work with Moïse’s allies and opponents alike.

“Everything is under control,” he said.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. AP videographer Pierre-Richard Luxama in Port-au-Prince and AP writer Joshua Goodman in Miami contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
54K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Haiti#U S#President Of Haiti#Port Au Prince#The Associated Press#National Police#Haitians#Supreme Court#Ap#Radio Zenith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Protestsaudacy.com

Violence, protests overshadow Mass for slain Haitian leader

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — Demonstrations in Cap-Haitien turned violent on Thursday as gunshots rang out while supporters of slain President Jovenel Moïse blocked roads and demanded justice while threatening to disrupt his upcoming funeral. A heavily armed police convoy carrying unknown officials rushed through a barricade of flaming tires set...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Haitian first lady is seen in a sling at tribute for assassinated president Jovenel Moise amid violence ahead of his funeral - as it's revealed Colombian veterans involved in killing trained at Fort Benning

The widow of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was seen wearing a sling at a tribute for her husband while violence has started ahead of his funeral. Martine Moïse, 47, appeared in public with her three children for the first time since her surprise return to Haiti on Saturday as she attended ceremonies are being held to commemorate her husband in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. appoints special envoy for Haiti in wake of its president's assassination

July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of State announced Thursday a special envoy for Haiti in wake of assassination of its president earlier this month. The State Department appointed Ambassador Daniel Foote, a Senior Foreign Service career member, as special envoy for Haiti "to facilitate long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections," according to the announcement.
Advocacywgnradio.com

Violence flares in Haiti ahead of slain president’s funeral

QUARTIER-MORIN, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of workers fled businesses in northern Haiti on Wednesday after demonstrations near the hometown of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse grew violent ahead of his funeral. Associated Press journalists observed the body of one man who witnesses said was shot in the community of Quartier-Morin, which...
Politicsdallassun.com

Roiled by Presidential Assassination, Haiti Swears in New PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Haiti's new prime minister, Ariel Henry, took office Tuesday in the aftermath of the president's assassination two weeks ago, pledging to improve the country's dire security and to organize long-delayed elections. Henry was installed as head of a new government in an attempt to stabilize a country...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti to Inaugurate New Cabinet Led by Ariel Henry

Port-au-Prince [Haiti] July 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Haiti will swear in the new government led by Prime Minister-designate Ariel Henry on Tuesday, the authorities said. Henry, who previously served as the interior minister, will replace acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took over the top office after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in early July. Joseph will lead the ministry of foreign affairs.
PoliticsFrankfort Times

Haiti installs new leader as country mourns slain president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government installed a new prime minister on Tuesday, while officials mourned assassinated President Jovenel Moïse and arrested at least three police officers implicated in his killing. Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry was sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of...
MilitaryCBS News

Some detained in Haitian president's assassination had U.S. military training

The Pentagon disclosed for the first time Thursday that some of the Colombian suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse had some U.S. training through their military service in Colombia. "A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
PoliticsVoice of America

Haitians, UN Officials Pay Tribute to Slain President Moise

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI/UNITED NATIONS - Supporters of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise gathered Wednesday near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince to honor him, placing multiple floral wreaths near the palace gates. "We will never forget you," a man said as he placed a wreath on the ground. "I have no strength...
POTUSNew York Post

Cubans and Haitians fleeing by boat warned against traveling to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday vowed to turn away Cuban and Haitian refugees who attempt to arrive in the US by boat amid crises in their countries. “Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,” Mayorkas said at a news conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy