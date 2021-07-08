Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

SKAMANIA LODGE UNVEILS NEW GOLF EXPERIENCE: New 9-hole Short Course And 18-hole Putting Course Are Perfect Resort Activities For All Skill Levels

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

STEVENSON, Wash., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skamania Lodge continues to rack up things to do as it strengthens its position as the most experiential resort in the Columbia River Gorge, just 45 minutes outside of Portland, Ore. Today, the Lodge announced the grand opening date of yet another collection of sporting adventures—a new and unique golf complex aptly named "The Backyard at Skamania Lodge."

Engulfed in the tranquility of wooded forests and breathtaking views of the Columbia River Gorge, the Backyard features three new golf course experiences, reimagined for adventurers of all ages and skill sets. Experience a new golf game on The Gorge 9, a premier nine-hole short course, or up the fun on Little Eagle 18, a creatively envisioned 18-hole putting course that mimics a real course experience. Finally, a new uniquely designed disc golf course will energize any enthusiast as it weaves its way through challenging terrain and creatively placed baskets. When it's time to tally the scorecards, continue the fun at The Backyard Grill where you will enjoy a casual environment, lively conversation, and a mouthwatering menu inspired by locally sourced ingredients with Northwest craft beer and wine. The Grand Opening of The Backyard at Skamania Lodge will take place on July 30 and 31, 2021.

INDOOR COMFORT/OUTDOOR ADVENTURE

Nestled in 175 acres of Pacific Northwest wonder, Skamania Lodge is a place to feed your soul and engage your inner-adventurer, step outside to zipline through the trees, or complete an aerial obstacle course, high in the forest canopy. Test your axe throwing skills. Run, walk, or bike a trail. Flex your fitness on the five-station Gorge Loop Fitness Trail or get your golf game on with one (or all three) of the new courses in The Backyard at Skamania Lodge. Feast on delicious, local food and drink, and experience the five-star comforts of plush bedding and furniture, soothing spa treatments, a heated pool, and hot tubs backdropped by sweeping views of the river and forest. As if that was not enough, stay in one of our six luxury treehouses and enjoy stunning views of the Cascade Mountains and the beautiful old growth forest that surrounds Skamania,

"These new golfing options welcome a new generation of golfer," said Ken Daugherty, Skamania Lodge's General Manager. "It also continues our strong run of adding popular attractions for our guests to experience: We recently opened the pavilion, aerial park and axe throwing; the addition of both a short course and a world-class putting experience, along with disc golf, is just the latest in the development and expansion of our outdoor offerings. We know time is important to everyone, so the ability to finish a round in just over an hour allows our guests and visitors to really savor every moment at Skamania."

THE COURSES

The Gorge 9 is a short course highlighting the unique Pacific Northwest landscape, with tall timbers, picturesque lakes, and local wildlife. Swing your clubs from multiple tee locations as the course is perfect for players of all skill levels and provides a variety of play for numerous return visits. Synthetic tee boxes and greens provide more consistent play with a continued focus on sustainability, using less water and chemicals to maintain.

Award-winning Golf Course Architect Brian Costello spearheaded the course design and saw the change as part of a growing trend among courses across the nation. He expressed, "Folks don't want to spend 5-6 hours golfing. This lodge-course redesign was a fun challenge for me personally, and I'm excited about the look and the feel of the new course that fits perfectly in the serene Stevenson, Washington setting."

Little Eagle 18 (18-hole putting course) tees up a fun, real-course experience with challenging 2- to 4-par holes that emulate high-end greens and boast challenging impediments throughout the course.

Within the golf community, Skamania Lodge PGA Pro Guy Puddefoot echoes the enthusiasm: "There's excitement about this change - the 9-hole course will still provide a unique challenge and sweeping views of the Columbia River Gorge; and the putting course will bring a fun, new element for guests to enjoy an 18-hole golf experience with only a putter."

Disc Golf at The Backyard is a uniquely envisioned 9-hole course with challenging baskets placed strategically through stunning forest and beautiful mountain terrain.

The golf experiences will be part of a new lodge undertaking that is highlighted with all-new branding. "The logos were inspired by the magnificent surroundings of Skamania Lodge," said Thomas Morris, the group creative director at Sasquatch Agency, whose team designed the logos. "The Backyard branding pays tribute to a one-of-a-kind golfing experience along the Columbia River Gorge."

About Skamania LodgeLocated 45 miles east of Portland, Ore., in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Skamania Lodge is an all-season, 175-acre mountain resort and conference center featuring 254 guestrooms and 6 treehouses. The resort is also home to 45 recreational options, including Waterleaf Spa, an indoor swimming pool, hot tubs, fitness center, an 18-hole putting course, and premier nine-hole short golf course, Cascade Dining Room, and River Rock restaurants. The Cascadian-style lodge is situated in a Pacific Northwest playground with hiking, biking and Sternwheeler river cruises in the summer; skiing and snowshoeing in the winter; and golfing, fishing and whitewater rafting year-round. The property has also won numerous awards, including: National Choice Award by Smart Meetings magazine; Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator; and the Gold Tier Green Star award from International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). For more information, visit www.skamania.com or call (800) 221-7117. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature portfolio of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, which has been a leading US-based hospitality management company for nearly 40 years. Many Benchmark Resort & Hotels' properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com. To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/benchmarkresortsandhotels, and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/benchmarkhotels

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skamania-lodge-unveils-new-golf-experience-new-9-hole-short-course-and-18-hole-putting-course-are-perfect-resort-activities-for-all-skill-levels-301328218.html

SOURCE Skamania Lodge

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
934
Followers
34K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Course#New Course#Backyard#Northwest#Gorge Loop Fitness Trail#Pga#Sasquatch Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
News Break
Golf
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Santa Rosa, NMKOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: The Blue Hole

SANTA ROSA, N.M. — It's time to celebrate another wonderful place in New Mexico!. Watch the video above as Todd Kurtz travels to Santa Rosa showing us that perfect spot to cool down, better known as The Blue Hole.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

What The Golf releases A Hole New World update for free on Apple Arcade

What the Golf?, Triband’s golf game that’s not about golf, has just released a huge update on Apple Arcade - and the best part of it all is that it’s totally free. Hilariously dubbed “A Hole New World”, the update features a thousand new holes and 50 new levels, with tons of bad puns from “the game for people who hate golf, made by people who hate golf”.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Making the case for a fun, third 18-hole course at French Lick Resort

I consider French Lick, Ind., one of my favorite respites. It sits alone, directly connected to the rest of the Hoosier State, the Midwest and the country by scenic highways and backroads that quite literally cut through farmland. Larry Bird's hometown and connecting West Baden Springs offer two different historic, luxurious experiences whose roots go back to the early 20th century.
Midvale, UTmidvalejournal.com

Midvale City Park cuts ribbon on new disc golf course

Dave Jessop of Herriman preps his throw on the Midvale Park disc golf course, while his faithful companion Stella looks on. (Heather Lawrence/City Journals) Midvale City held a ribbon cutting May 22 for a new nine-hole disc golf course in Midvale Park. But the course is about more than just a hobby. Like the game itself, the more you learn about the story behind the course, the more you appreciate it.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

El Paso Parks & Recreation unveils new disc golf course

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an inaugural disc throwing ceremony and grand opening tournament to unveil the Disc Golf Course at Nations Tobins Park this Saturday. The event plans to start at 8:45 a.m. and is part of Parks and Recreation month.
Roseburg, ORkezi.com

New Roseburg golf facility previews course to select few

Roseburg, Ore. -- When you drive up to Bar Run Golf Course, nothing about it screams "destination course". At least not yet. But give golf course designer Dan Hixson some time. "Holes kind of moved on paper back and forth trying to fit them in there," says Hixson, who has...
California Statematadornetwork.com

7 rejuvenating hot springs in California you need to visit this summer

Weekend trips to water bodies are a requisite for summer travel. As the thermometer creeps toward the triple digits, the idea of cooling off at the beach, by a lake, on a river, beneath a waterfall, or in a local pool grows proportionally enticing. The one water body travelers may be quick to dismiss in the heat of summer is a hot spring. Not so fast, we say. Mineral-rich waters are always restorative, regardless of the outside temperature. And most hot springs resorts offer cold plunge pools and steamy tubs for the ultimate soaking experience.
Traveltripsavvy.com

Krka National Park: The Complete Guide

Named for the Krka River and known for its waterfalls and monasteries, Krka National Park has a rich history despite being one of the youngest national parks in Croatia. A movement to make the Krka River a national park started in 1971, but it wasn't until 1985 that the Parliament of the Republic of Croatia proclaimed the area spanning from the early Croatian fortresses of Trošenj and Nečven to the Šibenik Bridge as a national park. The park initially covered 55 square miles (142 square kilometers), however, in 1997 the Croatian Parliament revised the park boundaries to stretch for more than 43 miles (70 kilometers) along the upper and middle course of the Krka River through Adriatic near Sibenik interior to the mountains of the Croatian epicenter.
Dover Plains, NYtricornernews.com

Kelly’s Creamery aces summertime fun with new mini-golf course

DOVER PLAINS — On top of savoring a frozen sweet treat from the creamery on a sweltering summer day and grabbing a tasty bite from the food truck next door, customers can delight in 18 holes of “put-put” now that a new mini-golf course has been installed at Kelly’s Creamery in Dover Plains.
Lifestyleattractionsmagazine.com

PHOTOS: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort debuts new ‘Moana’-themed rooms

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has reopened to guests at Walt Disney World Resort, and with it comes the debut of new rooms themed to the animated film “Moana.”. The guest rooms at the Polynesian now feature a color palette and various patterns inspired by the Disney animated film, though not what I would call “in-your-face” for the most part.
LifestyleWDW News Today

VIDEO: Party with Mickey & Friends in the “Club Mouse Beat” Greeting Parade at Tokyo Disneyland!

Show lotteries at Tokyo Disney Resort can be particularly slim odds to win, and if you’re unlucky enough (like us) and lose the chance to see Tokyo Disneyland’s new Club Mouse Beat show, you can still get in on the party through the latest overlay to the Mickey & Friends Greeting Parade! Every morning, the parade rolls along the parade route blasting the Club Mouse Beat theme, and Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy greet Guests in their show costumes! And the best part? You can see all of this from the comfort of your home, thanks to YouTube!
Beauty & Fashiongearjunkie.com

The Best Climbing Harnesses of 2021

A harness is an essential part of every climber’s kit. Whether you’re a beginner climber learning to belay in the gym or an experienced big wall climber preparing to spend a week on El Cap, the importance of a reliable harness cannot be stressed enough. Just like running or cycling,...
Brooklyn, NYTime Out Global

Get a first glimpse at Brooklyn’s new waterfront mini-golf course

Putting Green, an 18-hole course on a 15,000-square-foot tiered deck on the North Williamsburg riverfront has finally opened at the former Con Edison site that now belongs to developer Two Trees. The course aims to serve two purposes—one, to provide a fun time to New Yorkers, and two, to teach...
LifestyleTravelPulse

An Inside Look at the Adults-Only Riu Republica Resort

The Riu Republica Resort is located along the Arena Gorda beach in the Dominican Republic and offers an adults-only all-inclusive resort experience with plenty of fun activities to enjoy. Guests fly into Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) before heading to the resort, with the closest towns being Pueblo Bávaro and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy