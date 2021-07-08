Insights On The Neoantigens Global Market To 2028 - By Treatment, Therapeutic Specialty And Geography

Cancel
DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neoantigens Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Treatment and Therapeutic Specialty" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neoantigens market is expected to reach US$ 10,54,783.54 thousand by 2028 from US$ 2,71,428.57 thousand in 2020. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.49% during 2020-2028.Cancer has emerged as a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was the first leading cause of death in the people of age below 70 years in 183 countries and fourth leading cause of death in 123 countries worldwide in 2019. In addition, according to data published by the WHO in March 2021, ~10 million deaths occurred in 2020 due to various cancer types; the list of new cancer cases registered in 2021 is provided below.The increasing prevalence of cancer has created burden on the healthcare systems across the world. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global burden of new cancer cases is estimated to reach ~ 27.5 million by 2040, and the disease likely to be a cause of ~163 million deaths by that year. Factors such as lifestyle changes, smoking, reduced physical activities, and uncertain health and climatic conditions are likely to lead to even greater burden of cancer in the world in the coming years. Therefore, it is essential to control and prevent the increasing number of cancers worldwide. Various governments have initiated programs and initiative to increase the treatment and preventive measures for cancers. For instance, in 2017, World Health Assembly has approved the Resolution Cancer (WHA70.12), an integrated approach to prevent and control cancer. The program has been appealing the WHO and various governments to accelerate their efforts to achieve the targets that are specified in the Global Action Plan (2013-2020) for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) as well as in the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development to reduce early deaths from cancer. In addition, various private organizations have joined the action plans to prevent the increasing burden of cancer, which is creating a demand for better preventive measures against the disease. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer have accelerated the demand for new and effective therapeutic approaches such as neoantigens, which is boosting the growth of market.Based on treatment, the neoantigens market is segmented into combination therapy and mono therapy. In 2023, the combination therapy segment is estimated to have a larger market share, whereas the mono therapy segment is expected to have a faster growth during the forecast period.Based on therapeutic specialty, the neoantigens market is segmented into gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, solid tumor, urinary systems cancers, melanoma, head and neck cancer, and others. In 2023, the gastrointestinal cancer segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the neoantigens market.
  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global neoantigens market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Neoantigens Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Neoantigens Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Neoantigens Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Developments in Neoantigen Vaccines Against Cancer5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Possible Side Effects Associated with Neoantigen Vaccines5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Application of Next-generation Sequencing for Neoantigen Identification5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Use of AI in Neoantigen Vaccine Development5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Neoantigens Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Neoantigens Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Neoantigens Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Key Players 7. Neoantigens Market Analysis - By Treatment7.1 Overview7.2 Neoantigens Market Revenue Share, by Treatment (2023 and 2028)7.3 Combination Therapy7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Combination Therapy: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)7.4 Mono Therapy7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Mono Therapy: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand) 8. Neoantigens Market Analysis - By Therapeutic Specialty8.1 Overview8.2 Neoantigens Market Revenue Share, by Therapeutic Specialty (2023 and 2028)8.3 Gastrointestinal Cancer8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Gastrointestinal Cancer: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)8.4 Lung Cancer8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Lung Cancer: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)8.5 Solid Tumors8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Solid Tumors: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)8.6 Urinary System Cancers8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Urinary System Cancers: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)8.7 Melanoma8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Melanoma: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)8.8 Head and Neck Cancers8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Head and Neck Cancers: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)8.9 Others8.9.1 Overview8.9.2 Others: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand) 9. Neoantigens Market - Geographical Analysis 10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Neoantigens Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Neoantigens Market-Industry Landscape 12. Company Profiles12.1 Achilles Therapeutics plc12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Advaxis, Inc.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Frame Cancer Therapeutics12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Genocea12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Gradalis, Inc.12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Gritstone Oncology12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Immunicum AB12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Medigene AG12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Moderna, Inc.12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix

