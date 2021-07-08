Global Industrial Inkjet Printers Market (2021 To 2028) - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial inkjet printers market was valued at US$ 9,176.42 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,376.76 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.Industrial inkjet printing uses inkjet technology to print or deposit materials as a part of the manufacturing process of a product on a production line. The idea is similar to that of a desktop inkjet printer, but the scale is vastly different in terms of machine size and speed, as well as the diversity of fluids that must be deposited. The industrial inkjet printers are majorly used for labelling and coding a product. The rising global packaging industry, combined with the faster operating speeds provided by industrial inkjet printers, is anticipated to increase the use of industrial inkjet printers in packaging.Based on end user, the industrial inkjet printers market is segmented into food and beverages, automobile, packaging, cosmetic, medical, and others. The packaging segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Inkjet printers were initially created for use in packaging coding and labelling applications. Large size inkjet printers are used in the packaging sector to print high-quality labels and containers. Big format printers provide various advantages, including quick turnaround time, inexpensive printing costs, and flexibility. During the packing process, inkjet printers are widely utilized for inline printing of date and lot codes. These printers minimize issues such as blurred or missing prints, as well as holes in films, which are typically created by contact printing methods such as stamping. The use of built-in sensors and optimization can result in flawless and clear marking. Inkjet printers are easy to install on both high-speed production lines and packing machines. When encoders are used with printers, the printing speed is automatically changed to match the film/line speed, ensuring consistent printing.Based on region, the industrial inkjet printers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles and increasing influence of e-commerce, which is transforming the shopping culture in the region. Moreover, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the number of online customers in the region is increasing significantly as people are preferring the online mode of shopping than visiting physical stores and crowded areas. Such factors are driving the growth of the e-commerce. Moreover, the increasing influence of foreign manufacturers and their products have raised awareness among the local manufacturers in Asia Pacific regarding the importance of packaging in consumers' purchase decisions. This has significantly propelled the growth of the industrial inkjet printers market, especially in the packaging sector.A few key players operating in the industrial inkjet printers market are Anser Coding, Beijing Hi-Pack Coding, Citronix, Control Print, Domino, Ebs Ink Jet Systeme, Hitachi, Iconotech, ITW Company, Kba-Metronic, Keyence, Kortho, Leibinger, Linx, Markem-Imaje, Matthews Marking Systems, Squid Ink Manufacturing, United Barcode Systems, Videojet, Weber Marking, and Zanasi. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 PEST Analysis: North American Industrial Inkjet Printers Market4.2.2 PEST Analysis: Europe Industrial Inkjet Printers Market4.2.3 PEST Analysis: APAC Industrial Inkjet Printers Market4.2.4 PEST Analysis: MEA Industrial Inkjet Printers Market4.2.5 PEST Analysis: South and Central America Industrial Inkjet Printers Market4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 High Demand from Flexible Packaging and Textile Industries5.1.2 Growing Demand for Multifunctional Inkjet Printers5.2 Market Restraint5.2.1 Availability of Various Alternatives in Market5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Rising Products Innovation and Technological Advancements in Industrial Inkjet Printers Industry5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 High Demand for Industrial Inkjet Printer in Various End-Use Industries5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Industrial Inkjet Printers - Global Market Analysis6.1 Global Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Overview6.2 Global Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Analysis - By Technology7.1 Overview7.2 Industrial Inkjet Printers Market, By Technology (2020 and 2028) 7.3 CIJ Printers7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 CIJ Printers: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 7.4 DOD Inkjet Printers7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 DOD Inkjet Printers: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 7.4.3 TIJ Printers: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 7.4.4 Others: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Analysis - By End-User8.1 Overview8.2 Industrial Inkjet Printers Market, By End-User(2020 and 2028) 8.3 Food and Beverages8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Food and Beverages: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 8.4 Automobile8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Automobile: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 8.5 Packaging8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Packaging: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 8.6 Cosmetic8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Cosmetic: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 8.7 Medical8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Medical: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 8.8 Others8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Others: Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Industry Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Product Launch10.3 Business Planning and Strategy 11. Overview- Impact of COVID-1911.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Inkjet Printers Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Company Profile12.1 ANSER CODING INC12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Beijing Hi-Pack Coding Ltd12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Citronix Inc12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Control Print Ltd12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 EBS Ink-Jet Systeme12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Iconotech12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Domino Printing Sciences plc12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 ITW Company12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments12.11 Keyence Corporation12.11.1 Key Facts12.11.2 Business Description12.11.3 Products and Services12.11.4 Financial Overview12.11.5 SWOT Analysis12.11.6 Key Developments12.12 Kortho12.12.1 Key Facts12.12.2 Business Description12.12.3 Products and Services12.12.4 Financial Overview12.12.5 SWOT Analysis12.12.6 Key Developments12.13 Leibinger Group12.13.1 Key Facts12.13.2 Business Description12.13.3 Products and Services12.13.4 Financial Overview12.13.5 SWOT Analysis12.13.6 Key Developments12.14 Linx Printing Technologies12.14.1 Key Facts12.14.2 Business Description12.14.3 Products and Services12.14.4 Financial Overview12.14.5 SWOT Analysis12.14.6 Key Developments12.15 MARKEM-IMAJE12.15.1 Key Facts12.15.2 Business Description12.15.3 Products and Services12.15.4 Financial Overview12.15.5 SWOT Analysis12.15.6 Key Developments12.16 Matthews Marking Systems12.16.1 Key Facts12.16.2 Business Description12.16.3 Products and Services12.16.4 Financial Overview12.16.5 SWOT Analysis12.16.6 Key Developments12.17 Squid Ink Manufacturing12.17.1 Key Facts12.17.2 Business Description12.17.3 Products and Services12.17.4 Financial Overview12.17.5 SWOT Analysis12.17.6 Key Developments12.18 United Barcode Systems12.18.1 Key Facts12.18.2 Business Description12.18.3 Products and Services12.18.4 Financial Overview12.18.5 SWOT Analysis12.18.6 Key Developments12.19 Videojet Technologies, Inc. 12.19.1 Key Facts12.19.2 Business Description12.19.3 Products and Services12.19.4 Financial Overview12.19.5 SWOT Analysis12.19.6 Key Developments12.20 Weber Marking Systems GmbH12.20.1 Key Facts12.20.2 Business Description12.20.3 Products and Services12.20.4 Financial Overview12.20.5 SWOT Analysis12.20.6 Key Developments12.21 Zanasi12.21.1 Key Facts12.21.2 Business Description12.21.3 Products and Services12.21.4 Financial Overview12.21.5 SWOT Analysis12.21.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix

