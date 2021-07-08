Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Raytheon Intelligence & Space To Begin Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Production

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business (RTX) - Get Report, has been awarded a $171.6 million contract for Low-Rate Initial Production Lot I, or LRIP I, of the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band. The award advances the program from the development stage into production and deployment.

NGJ-MB will fundamentally change the way the Navy conducts airborne electronic attack

NGJ-MB is the Navy's advanced electronic attack system that offensively denies, disrupts and degrades enemy technology, including air-defense systems and communications. NGJ-MB uses the latest digital, software-based and Active Electronically Scanned Array technologies. This allows operators to non-kinetically attack significantly more targets and at greater distances.

"With its power and ability to jam multiple radars simultaneously, NGJ-MB will fundamentally change the way the Navy conducts airborne electronic attack," said Annabel Flores, vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems for RI&S. "NGJ-MB will increase the survivability and lethality of fourth-and fifth-generation fighters, making naval aviation that much more effective."

The award follows last week's Milestone C decision, advancing the program into the production and deployment phase. NGJ-MB has completed more than 145 hours of developmental flight-testing using mission systems and aeromechanical systems. The program has also completed over 3,100 hours of anechoic chamber and lab testing at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, and Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California. Chamber tests evaluated the system's performance both on and off the EA-18G Growler aircraft, in addition to jamming techniques and reliability testing.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 46 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15 billion in adjusted pro forma annual revenue in 2020 and has 37,000 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

About Raytheon TechnologiesRaytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-intelligence--space-to-begin-next-generation-jammer-mid-band-production-301328214.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

