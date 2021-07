One of the most eagerly awaited films that are expected to be a factor this awards season is The Tragedy of Macbeth. What makes this so special when we’ve seen many Macbeth films already? Well, this one features the solo directing debut of Joel Coen, working for the first time with his brother Ethan. Not only that, but it stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. How many Oscars do they have between them? If it’s too many to remember, you know it’s a lot.