Sporthorse Star: Tsetserleg

By Julia Murphy
practicalhorsemanmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCareer highlights: Team and individual gold medals at the 2019 Lima Pan American Games, 2nd overall at the 2019 Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5*-L. He's a great horse. He's represented America at the World Equestrian Games and Pan American Games and got second at the [Kentucky Three-Day Event] five-star. He's done it all. He's still got a lot left in the tank. He's a strong, tough, resilient horse that I feel like is going to be around for a couple more years. It's pretty exciting to have him there because he can mix in on the flat in the dressage with the best horses in the world. So, it's just awesome having a horse that you feel like you could go to any competition anywhere and have a good chance.

