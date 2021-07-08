Grounded: All Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud, Florida canceled

Allegiant Airlines

Travelers who planned to fly from St. Cloud to Destin, Florida, this summer are out of luck.

St. Cloud Regional Airport (STC) on Thursday said all remaining flights for the season between the city and Destin, Florida, have been canceled due to struggles finding employees and crew to handle increased traffic for Allegiant Airlines and at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, which has been beset with delays this spring and summer as people resumed traveling.

"The labor shortage has been exacerbated by bad weather and issues related to critical infrastructure at the airports in the south as well," the airport said. "This has been an issue for many airlines and airports across the country and has now affected the travel plans for those using the St. Cloud Regional Airport."

It's unclear how many passengers are impacted by these cancelations.

The Las Vegas-based budget airline offered twice-weekly round-trip flights between St. Cloud and Destin, with service slated to end in mid-August. Allegiant also offers service between St. Cloud and Pheonix/Mesa, Arizona, and Punta Gorda/Fort Meyers, Florida.

Those who had booked a flight to or from Destin to St. Cloud on Allegiant Airlines are asked to contact the airline for scheduling and refunding, the airport said.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Allegiant Airlines for more information.

Allegiant announced in late June it would start flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this fall on three warmer-weather routes: Asheville, North Carolina, Palm Beach, Florida, and Punta Gorda/Fort Meyers, Florida.

BMTN has asked the airline if reported staffing shortages would impact the launch of these flights.