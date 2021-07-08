Cancel
The Government Of Canada Is Taking The First Steps In Preparing For The Procurement Process To Build A New Train Service In The Toronto To Quebec City Corridor

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to modernizing intercity passenger rail services in a way that will best meet the transportation needs of travellers, while also creating jobs and economic growth.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (Housing) and Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York, Adam Vaughan, and the Mayor of the City of Toronto, John Tory announced the Government of Canada is taking the first steps in preparing for the procurement process to build a new train service in the Toronto to Quebec City Corridor.

These steps include:

  • Engaging Indigenous groups and communities to obtain feedback on the project.
  • Engaging with the private sector to determine capacity, and seek perspectives on the best possible delivery model. The Government of Canada plans to finalize the delivery model and launch the process to select a private partner in the fall.
  • Accelerating dialogue with partner railways to negotiate dedicated routes in and out of city centres.

The request for proposal for the procurement process is expected to launch in fall 2021.

The High Frequency Rail proposal in the Toronto to Quebec City Corridor involves building dedicated passenger rail tracks which would provide many key benefits to travellers, including:

  • shorter travel times and faster trains that would reduce average trip times between Toronto and Ottawa by up to 90 minutes;
  • more reliable on-time arrival performance up to 95 per cent from a current average of 67 per cent;
  • more direct routes with improved connectivity between cities and to other modes of transportation;
  • new services to certain communities, such as Peterborough, Trois-Rivières, and Laval, and new stations in targeted locations including near Jean Lesage Airport;
  • more frequent departures between cities; and
  • a cleaner travel option using electrified technology.

Working with VIA Rail, the High Frequency Rail proposal would be the largest transportation infrastructure project seen by Canada in decades, which is why the Government of Canada is doing its due diligence and undertaking a phased approach to put in place the right conditions to ensure the greatest amount of success for this project.

Quotes

"Canadians deserve a fast and reliable train service. Today, we are taking the first steps in preparing for the procurement process to build a new train service in the Toronto to Quebec City Corridor. High Frequency Rail in the Toronto to Quebec City Corridor is a massive transportation project with the potential to transform passenger rail service by offering faster, more reliable, more frequent, and cleaner transportation service."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport

"For a century, Union Station has been the hub and heart of transportation for Toronto. As Canada returns to rail for fast, frequent and clean transportation, today's announcement ensures that Union Station will continue to serve the people of Toronto and beyond."

Adam Vaughan The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (Housing) and Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York

"The Canada Infrastructure Bank is very pleased to continue our work related to the planning and procurement of enhanced passenger rail transportation in the Quebec City to Toronto corridor. We look forward to gaining further insight through market engagements with industry experts, rail-sector stakeholders and investors, as we collaborate with the Government of Canada on potential delivery models. We will bring our expertise in leveraging public, private and institutional investment to support the next steps to modernize intercity passenger rail."

Ehren Cory Chief Executive Officer, Canada Infrastructure Bank

"Since proposing High Frequency Rail more than five years ago, VIA Rail has been working tirelessly to ensure it becomes a reality. We are thus pleased with the decisive steps that have been announced as it brings us closer to that objective and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the federal government as a strong partner in delivering High Frequency Rail. It's time to provide Canadians with a nation-building, growth-generating and environmentally friendly project which will transform the way present and future generations live and travel."

Cynthia Garneau President and Chief Executive Officer of VIA Rail

"This new High Frequency Rail proposal between Toronto and Quebec will play a big role in connecting our city, the surrounding region and the country. Although we are in the planning stages of this new transit line, I am confident that when it is ready, it will help build up our city, connect people to new opportunities and boost our economy. As the world shifts its focus to becoming more environmentally friendly while addressing the impacts of climate change, investments towards public transit will help us create greener and cleaner cities. I want to thank the federal government for choosing Toronto as one of the stops and for helping us connect our city to Quebec."

John Tory The Mayor of the City of Toronto

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada has been working closely with VIA Rail and the Canada Infrastructure Bank to make significant progress in designing and planning an improved passenger rail service between Toronto and Quebec City that will deliver good value for taxpayers and better options for travellers.
  • A dedicated passenger track would allow a travel speed up to 177-200 kilometers per hour (or 110-124 miles per hour), which could result in reduced travel times of up to 90 minutes on some routes, such as Ottawa to Toronto.
  • It is expected that High Frequency Rail could nearly triple the amount of annual trips taken by rail in the Toronto to Quebec City Corridor, rising from 4.8 million in 2019, to a projected 17 million by 2059.

Associated Links

  • Backgrounder—Ongoing efforts toward High Frequency Rail in the Toronto to Quebec City Corridor

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

