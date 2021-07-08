The track is unfamiliar to most and the car unfamiliar to one. How do drivers prepare for SRX at Slinger Speedway?

Speculation is heating up about the future of Kurt Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series. Where will he end up in the 2022 season?. Kurt Busch is in a contract year with Chip Ganassi Racing as the driver of the #1 Chevrolet after signing a two-year extension at the end of his first season with the team back in 2019, and he does not currently have anything solidified for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.