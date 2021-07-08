Rob Hoyecki Appointed As CIS Secure's Chief Operating Officer

ASHBURN, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert (Rob) Hoyecki, former Vice President and Senior General Manager of Systems Solutions for Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, has been announced as the CIS Secure's Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for leading the company's product engineering, production, testing, and quality assurance efforts.

In a statement accompanying the announcement: "We're excited to have an experienced leader like Rob join us," said CIS Secure CEO Bill Strang. "Rob's success in managing a wide range of mission-critical solutions will be valued by CIS Secure's customers, suppliers and business partners." Strang added, "Rob will also help identify potential acquisition opportunities which complement our goal of providing mission-driven engineering solutions.

Hoyecki started at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions in 1994 as a Hardware Design Engineer for high-speed, digital signal processing cards. The company then appointed him as Director of Application Engineering and Marketing from 2000-2005. Hoyecki served as Director and General Manager for Advanced Multi-Computing, where he assumed strategic responsibilities and progressed to drive top-line growth, profitability, and strategy for the company. In addition, he oversaw profit and loss for eight product lines, as well as continuously increasing the organization's annual revenue in the role.

As Vice President/Senior General Manager of the company's Systems Solutions division, he led product strategy and business operations from 2011-2020. Hoyecki received a BS in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York and lives in the Washington DC area.

About CIS SecureCIS is the world's leading provider of secure communications and computing solutions for government and commercial customers. CIS designs and manufactures a wide range of products IT equipment to support stringent government security requirements. CIS Secure's customers include organizations and communities throughout global defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer. CIS Labs is an NSA Certified TEMPEST Manufacturer and Test facility.

For additional information, visit our website: https://www.cissecure.com/.

