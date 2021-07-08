Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Totally Awesome - The Original Trapper Keeper Is Back For The 2021 School Year

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowded hallways with lockers jammed full of papers, crumpled up Scantrons and study guides. Gnarly fresh wardrobes featuring the latest ripped acid wash jeans, oversized blazers, and fluorescent t-shirts. Passed notes, mixed tapes and brown-bagged lunches shoveled into backpacks along with textbooks and school supplies. For many, the new school year brings back a tidal wave of memories and nostalgia about their own school days. And nothing is more symbolic of those golden years of the late 1980s and early 1990s than the most iconic school supply of them all - the Trapper Keeper®.

Trapper Keeper didn't just help millions of students stay organized and keep their papers together - it helped them show off their personal flair. Whether toting a cute Trapper Keeper with puppies and kittens, a super sweet style with bright geometric patterns and laser beams, or the totally classic rainbows and unicorns' options, Trapper Keeper was the must-have school supply for millions of kids as they navigated their way through middle school and high school. And now, this school season, the original Trapper Keeper is back! Featuring seven new outrageous designs that blend the rad coolness of the Trapper Keeper from the 1980s and 1990s with today's retro fashion trends, today's Trapper Keeper will make a statement and keep students organized. It has the same carry-all dependability and durability that made it an essential school supply and includes features such as an inside storage pocket, a metal clip, and a secure Velcro closure.

That's right - the famous Velcro closure is back! That unmistakable rip that tore across classrooms as students opened and closed their Trapper Keeper to get ready for their next class will keep contents in place.

The Trapper Keeper also has two folders with vertical pockets to keep papers secure. Store the folders and other 3-hole punched sheets on the sturdy 1" metal binder rings. A metal clip on the back of the Trapper Keeper secures loose papers and notes while students are on the go. Store even more in the inside pocket, perfect for keeping hand-outs, assignments and extra paper close at hand. Best of all - all contents are kept in place with a hook and loop closure. Launched in 1978, Trapper Keeper was one of the first student organization systems on the market. More than 75 million Trapper Keepers have been sold since its introduction.

Purchase a totally rad Trapper Keeper now at Mead.com, at Walmart stores nationwide or Walmart.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/totally-awesome--the-original-trapper-keeper-is-back-for-the-2021-school-year-301328252.html

SOURCE Trapper Keeper

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
931
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#School Supplies#Keepers#High School#The Trapper Keeper#Velcro#Their Trapper Keeper#Rad Trapper Keeper#Mead Com#Walmart Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Walmart
Related
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

Masked up kids head back to class at year-round school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It might be vacation time for many families out there, but for kids in year-round school, today was the first day back from their quick summer break. At 7:15 sharp, kids trickled into the halls of Codington Elementary School to find their new teachers. Expecting a...
Lifestylethepress.net

5 tips for getting ready for back to school this year

(BPT) - Parents look forward to it, but kids might not — the time when families everywhere start thinking about going back to school. As savvy parents know, starting early can mean a less stressful transition. Unfortunately, a new study finds parents facing a more costly back-to-school shopping season this...
NFLPosted by
Taste Of Home

17 Back-to-School Gifts for High Schoolers

New school year, new supplies. Cross something fun off of your teen's wish list with these back-to-school gifts for students. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LifestylePosted by
98.7 WFGR

The Original Trapper Keeper Is Back Just In Time For School

The quintessential 80s and 90s school accessory is back just in time for the 2021-22 school year. That's right, the Trapper Keeper is back and it's the original version, complete with weird retro patterns. Let's face it, there were two kinds of kids in the 90s, the kids with their notebooks and folders and then those kids with Trapper Keepers. It was the only thing that a elementary student would get excited about when going back to school shopping with mom.
New York City, NYinformnny.com

Back to School: 88% of parents plan on shopping this year

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Mulberry conducted a survey asking parents about their plans for back-to-school shopping this year. The study surveyed more than a thousand U.S. parents with school-age children about their back-to-school shopping plans and perspectives in June. Out of these parents 88% are still planning on going back to school shopping with their kids and 68% thought stores offer significant savings during this time.
Beauty & Fashionindy100.com

Back to school trends to make students of any age look cool this year

We’re inching up on back-to-school time, aka the greatest time of the year for fashion!. Maybe you’re shopping for your small children who need to look cute and comfortable for elementary school, or maybe you’re about to be on campus for classes yourself–either way, we’ve scoured the trending items on everyone’s list this year and compiled them into one master list of must-haves for everyone trying to look their best this fall.
Lifestylekidsactivitiesblog.com

Best Paw Patrol Printables of All Time

New week, new fun Paw Patrol coloring pages for kids. Download & print our coloring set, grab your coloring supplies, and enjoy your coloring fun time. These unique Paw Patrol printable pages are perfect for kids of all ages that love the Paw Patrol team!. Free Printable Paw Patrol Coloring...
RetailPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The TRAPPER KEEPER is Back!

I fondly remember begging my parents for a Trapper Keeper in my elementary school days in the late 80s/early 90s saying something like, “But Mom! I’ll be able to keep all my homework organized if I have a Trapper Keeper!” (Which I failed to realize at the time that I still actually needed to put my homework INSIDE the Trapper Keeper).
Milford, CTRegister Citizen

'A long, distant memory' - Milford superintendent looks back at 2020-21 school year

MILFORD — Last summer, as the school system planned to restart the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Anna Cutaia said there was real concern if it was going to be safe. “It’s almost a long distant memory. There was a lot of fear and trepidation around are we were going to be safe enough to open our school buildings,” said Cutaia during the superintendent’s year in review to the Milford Board of Education July 12. “It’s almost like we forgot that was a question mark. Can we open safely? I’m happy that we did.”
ShoppingPopSugar

Take the 2021-2022 School Year by Storm With These 18 Stylish Planners From Target

From new notebooks to cute backpacks, it's never too early to get a head start on back-to-school shopping. Target has everything you need to take the school year in stride, including an amazing selection of stylish planners. An academic planner is one of the most important back-to-school essentials you need in your arsenal. It will help you keep track of all your assignments and projects, tests and quizzes, and even your extracurriculars. Set the tone for a productive and organized school year in style with a trendy academic planner from Target that fits your vibe and needs.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

The 121 Financial Sulzbacher Super-Awesome School Supply Drive

121 Financial, Jacksonville’s hometown credit union, is proud to partner with Sulzbacher to host a Back-to-School supply drive to support the children and families that Sulzbacher serves. Between today and July 29, 121 Financial invites the community to donate complete Back-to-School backpack packages or individual supply items at any 121 Financial branch location to help families experiencing homelessness and poverty in Jacksonville as they prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy