ESJ Capital Partners Acquires Park Ventura Office Park In Plano, Texas

MIAMI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESJ Capital Partners, LLC (ESJ), a real estate investment firm based in Miami, announced the acquisition of Park Ventura, a single-story office and medical campus located at 5025-5085 W. Park Boulevard, Plano Texas. The 194,000 square-foot center is currently 90 percent occupied.

Originally developed between 1998 and 2000, the office park is home to tenants such as Chevron, Cardinal Financial & Radnet. ESJ plans to focus capital improvements on critical systems and the activation of multiple outdoor spaces.

" Plano is one of Dallas' most dynamic suburbs. It has exceptional demographics and demand drivers and represents an ideal location for us to enter the Dallas market" says Arnaud Sitbon, President & CEO of ESJ Capital Partners.

" Park Ventura presented an exciting opportunity for us to acquire a truly differentiated business park. It's great physical real estate, has an excellent tenant base, and sits on over 16 acres of infill land that's surrounded by Whole Foods and other walkable amenities" adds Benjamin Small, Managing Director and head of Real Estate at ESJ. "The seller was a large institution who needed a buyer group willing to perform fast, and we were able to expedite our negotiation and due diligence and move quickly to a smooth closing."

The seller was represented by Tom Strohbehn and Scot Farber of Younger Partners. Debt advisory services were provided by Greg Greene and Scott Lewis at CBRE, and financing was provided by Prime Finance.

For more information about ESJ Capital Partners, visit http://www.esj.us.

About ESJ Capital Partners, LLCESJ Capital Partners, LLC ("ESJ") is a full-service investment management firm with a diversified national portfolio of more than 3,000,000 square feet comprised of office, single-tenant net leased educational facilities, multifamily, and hospitality/entertainment destinations. ESJ is an SEC registered investor advisor. For additional information, visit www.esj.us.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esj-capital-partners-acquires-park-ventura-office-park-in-plano-texas-301328202.html

SOURCE ESJ Capital Partners, LLC

